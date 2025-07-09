If you've been watching Summer Games Done Quick, maybe you've donated, picked up some speedrun tips, or even felt inspired to join in (personally, I can't wait to find out more about Spyro 3.5: Return to the Forgotten Realms). In celebration of our favorite speed-running event, you can get your paws on a mixture of fast-paced games, like Catlateral Damage Remeowstered, for your Steam Deck and donate to the cause through the Humble Bundle Summer Games Done Quick bundle.

Catlateral Damage is a first-feline simulator where you go around as a cat causing chaos… and that's putting it lightly, in this bizarre FPS game twist. As someone who owns two cats, Catlateral Damage is the most accurate depiction of those little fast and furry-ous balls of fluff. I've studied the feline variety firsthand with the meows at 4 am and waking up to a cat's butt in my face. Gosh, this cat game does an excellent job of capturing the essence of our four-legged friends on your handheld console.

The aim of the game is purr-fect - whizz around your human's house and knock everything to the floor. You do this by swatting with your little toe beans, jumping on furniture, and barreling into things. You know, the usual stuff cats do. This game is very therapeutic, and I must admit it's the best relaxing game to unwind with after a stressful day.

There are two game modes: objective and litterbox (don't worry, no actual pooping involved). Litterbox Mode is your classic sandbox experience, so go wild! Objective Mode, on the other paw, gives you specific tasks to complete like toppling the TV, knocking over 25 plants, playing with the tunnel, riding the roomba, and finding three toys. Once you've completed all the objectives, you can move on to the next level.

Throughout the game, you'll come across photos of real-life kitties. Knock them down because collecting them lets you unlock more cats. New cats are unlocked in increments of five, adding to the challenge as you progress. Each feline has unique stats - for instance, Obi can jump really high, but isn't great at knocking things over. Fun fact: all the cats in the game are based on the real-life kitties of the people who backed the project, and if that doesn't sell you on the cat-tastic time you'll have here, I'm really not sure what will.

You'll also unlock special "purrks" by collecting cat treats scattered throughout the levels. You might earn a treat by batting a bag off a shelf or scratching at the litterbox. These treats can then be traded in for upgrades… though let's be honest, my cats would never willingly give up their treats. You'll need to choose your upgrades strategically. I recommend starting with jumping, but you can also boost your energy, movement speed, and swatting power.

You've got until Thursday, July 17th, 2025, to make the most of this bundle over at Humble. You'll get $90 worth of games for a minimum of $10/£7.46, getting a bunch of great games for a bargain while also helping charity, and of course, you can pay more if you wish.

The games you get in the Summer Games Done Quick bundle include:

Catlateral Damage Remeowstered - Steam Deck Verified

Finding Frankie - Unknown Steam Deck compatibility (ProtonDB has one comment saying it works well)

Code Bunny - Unknown Steam Deck compatibility (ProtonDB Platinum)

Lenna's Inception - Steam Deck Verified

RollerCoaster Tycoon Deluxe - Unsupported on Steam Deck (ProtonDB Gold, but mixed reception)

Lumina Rush - Unknown Steam Deck compatibility (ProtonDB Native)

Astra And The New Constellation - Unknown Steam Deck compatibility (ProtonDB Native)

Red Alliance - UnknownMainFrames - Steam Deck Verified

