What do the haunting oceans of Dredge, the treacherous tombs of Tomb Raider, and the tantalizing story of 1000xResist have in common? Well, two things: first, they all run fantastically on the Steam Deck, and second, they’re part of the Humble Choice April 2025 lineup, providing you with seven excellent games for your handheld console for just $12 / £9 right now.

To start with, we’ve waxed lyrical about how Dredge is one of our favorite horror games on the PocketTactics team, which offers a truly brilliant centerpiece to this Humble Choice selection. As a verified game on Valve’s handheld console, Dredge makes it worth the entry price alone, but you’re also getting a bunch of other must-play titles at a great price.

For instance, 1000xResist. One of 2024’s best indie games and an underrated gem, it’s a narrative-focused experience that uses environmental storytelling to wrap you into a genuinely engaging single-player game. It’s also a sci-fi game that puts a heavy focus on crafting a gripping main story but also putting as much impact in the side content, including some truly daunting side stories that will leave a lump in your throat.

After confronting strange horrors and deeply dark tales, Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered offers a worthy adventure. Lara Croft is an iconic video game character, and you’ll have the chance to experience the original three games alongside her earliest adventures, solving ancient mysteries in a globe-trotting experience.

Those are just three of the brilliant Steam Deck games you can enjoy with Humble Choice’s April 2025 selection (five, if you count the three Tomb Raider games as separate titles). For just $11.99 / £8.99, you’re getting seven games for Valve’s console (or the best Steam Deck alternative), as well as a bunch of discounts on certain games via Humble Bundle – including some upcoming titles. Best of all, you can cancel your membership if you don’t want it to continue (although I recommend keeping it).

For a full section of Humble Choice’s April 2025 games, check the list below, including their Steam Deck compatibility. It’s worth noting that there’s an eighth game, Distant Worlds 2, which is unsupported on Steam Deck right now.

Dredge – Steam Deck Verified

Aliens Dark Descent – Unsupport (ProtonDB Platinum)

1000xResist – Steam Deck Playable

Tomb Raider 1-3: Remastered – Steam Deck Verified

Nova Lands – Steam Deck Verified

Diplomacy is Not an Option – Steam Deck Playable

Nomad Survival – Steam Deck Verified

Distant Worlds 2 – Unsupported

Whether you’re hoping to tuck into some action games or enjoy a great sci-fi story, April 2025’s selection of Humble Choice games is spectacular. Make sure you grab one of the best Steam Deck docks to further immerse yourself in an excellent variety of games.