Get eight Steam Deck games for just $12, saving you over $250

What do a monstrous version of the Wild West, a horror game set in a World War 1 bunker, and an underrated RPG have in common? Well, all three experiences are part of the Humble Choice library for May 2025, offering plenty of must-play games to enjoy on your Steam Deck for a fraction of the cost – that's over $250 worth of titles for just $12 / £9 right now.

Adding lots of the best Steam Deck games to your library can get expensive and very fast. However, deals like this give you plenty of bang for your buck, delivering a selection of curated experiences that run fantastically on Valve's handheld console. Humble Choice regularly gives you a very valuable set of games, and personally, I love that they keep my backlog full. I don't want to run out of great games to play.

There's an assortment of eight games in this month's Humble Choice, all of which offer very distinct adventures. While I wish I could go over them all, there are a few that make this bundle worth the price of admission alone. Firstly, Evil West – a brilliant action game that is sorely underrated, with a brutal arcade-style shooter that is fitting for fans of games from the Xbox 360 era – but still unique enough that it gives you a refreshing experience.

What if you want to become prey, instead of a monster-hunting predator? Well, Amnesia: The Bunker is a truly immersive horror game that doesn't hold your hand. The isolating, lonely, and scary location of a WW1 bunker is ripe with situations that play on your fears, with an AI-driven monster that stalks you as you try to survive. If you're up for a tense, claustrophobic game, Amnesia: The Bunker is exactly that.

Finally, you have The Thaumaturge. It's a sorely underloved and underappreciated game that remains one of my favorite RPGs, which had the poor timing of releasing in 2024 alongside many other brilliant entries to the genre. You play as a flawed hero in this turn-based RPG, who has access to mystical arts, but these powers also tap into his pride, leading to consequences. It's a story that bends to your choices, and the final outcome will change depending on your thoughts.

These three games are worth paying for Humble Choice alone, and even if you decide you only want this selection, you can cancel after redeeming the games, and you'll keep them forever. However, considering Humble Choice hasn't done me wrong over the months I've had it, I'd suggest keeping it for just $11.99 / £8.99 per month – and you're supporting charities too.

Here is the full list of games available in Humble Choice for May 2025, including their Steam Deck compatibility rating according to Valve:

The Thaumaturge: Deluxe Edition – Steam Deck Verified

Amnesia: The Bunker – Steam Deck Verified

Evil West – Steam Deck Playable

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – Steam Deck Playable

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Steam Deck Playable

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter – Steam Deck Verified

Ultros – Steam Deck Verified

Corpse Keeper – Steam Deck Playable

