The best Humble Bundles give you a wide variety of experiences, and this Humble Heroines 2025 pack for Steam Deck is no different. Whether you hope to use Objects of Power to fight off the Hiss in Control, experience a psychological thriller with Beyond: Two Souls, or take on an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders 3, there’s no shortage of fantastic games here.

What’s better than the best Steam Deck games? Grabbing them at a major discount, of course. While there are plenty of sales happening often on Steam, Humble Bundle gives you a curated selection of titles for your handheld console, and when diving up the cost per game, it’s much cheaper than waiting for major discounts.

Take, for instance, Control. One of my favorite action games sees you play as Jesse, who finds herself accidentally becoming the Director of the mysterious Federal Bureau of Control. As you gain powerful abilities and clean the Oldest House from the powerful Hiss, you’ll unravel the secrets of this long-hidden agency in this engaging single-player game.

Maybe you want more of a challenge with a side of hack-and-slash gameplay that feels like a blend of character action à la Bayonetta and soulslike experiences like Dark Souls. Well, Darksiders 3 will be perfect for you, offering a standalone tale set in the series, where you play as Fury, one of the Four Horsemen, who finds herself defeating the Seven Deadly Sins in an apocalyptic world.

Those are just two of seven brilliant games you can grab with the Humble Heroines 2025 bundle on Humble Bundle. You only need to pay $12 / £9.27 for the entire collection, netting you $160 / £124 worth of games at an excellent price. You can check the games (and their Steam Deck rating) below, but keep in mind they’ll run well on the best Steam Deck alternatives too:

Control – Steam Deck Verified

Darksiders 3 – Steam Deck Playable

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition – Steam Deck Playable

Beyond: Two Souls – Steam Deck Verified

Pseudoregalia – Steam Deck Playable

Thief of Thieves – Steam Deck Playable

Kill the Crows – Steam Deck Verified

Control alone is worth $7.99 at its lowest price, so if you take that into account, you’re basically getting another six games for $4. You don’t have long to grab this offer though, as this bundle deal ends on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, so make sure to buy this bundle before it goes away.

Before grabbing this excellent Humble Heroines bundle full of games perfect for Valve's handheld, you may still need to choose a console