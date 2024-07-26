This Humble Bundle offers whale-y amazing bargains on Steam Deck games

While it’s easy to get lost in virtual worlds, roaming through fantastical landscapes or battling eldritch monsters, it can be just as easy to forget the real world that we live in. The newest Pixels With Porpoise Humble Bundle looks to remedy that because this new offering of incredible indie titles has already raised over £11k for the WDC, or the Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

With eight titles on offer, you can snag some award-winning indie game masterpieces for a fraction of the original price, and do your part for the environment at the same time. Whales in particular are incredibly important to marine life since they’re top of the food chain and actively work to defend the planet against climate change thanks to their natural ability to offset carbon emissions. So, it’s only fair that we look after them and the rest of the critters of the sea, and you can do your part by reeling in a great deal with the Pixels With Porpoise Humble Bundle.

As always, you can pay as much or as little as you like for this latest Humble Bundle, so if you’re feeling extra charitable, you can pay whatever you feel the bundle is worth and raise even more money for marine conservation. The minimum cost of the Pixels With Porpoise bundle is just £4.62, meaning each title will set you back by the grand total of about 57p, and considering the games on offer, that’s a particularly good steal.

One of the most eye-catching games on offer in the Pixels With Porpoise Humble Bundle is the award-winning platformer, Celeste. It took home the Best Indie Game gong at the 2018 Game Awards and touches on some very personal and poignant themes set to an absolutely stunning soundtrack. You can also duke it out in Rivals of Aether, taking on cute but powerful avatars of the elements in the brawler platformer, or explore the sprawling forests of Webbed as an adorable little spider looking to save her boyfriend from the deathly clutches of a bowerbird, and if you fancy a bit of RPG action, you can uncover ancient wonders in Children of Morta.

Other games in the Humble Bundle include Anvil Saga, a gorgeous business simulator that has you overseeing the renovation, and eventual success, of a blacksmith forge, and if you want to test your brainpower a little more, you can check out the strategy RPG Hero’s Hour. You’ll also be able to check out both TowerFall Ascension, a maddeningly fun co-op game with accessible but satisfyingly challenging archery combat, as well as its Dark World DLC as part of the Pixels With Porpoise bundle, too.

To get your hands on the latest Humble Bundle, all you need to do is donate as little as £4.62 to get a key and then redeem the code through either Steam, Ubisoft Connect, or GOG. Most of these amazing titles are Steam Deck verified, too, meaning you can play them on the go. For such a low price, and the opportunity to raise funds for the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, you can sit back, game, and be safe in the knowledge you’ve done your part for the ocean while also getting an absolute bargain.

If you’re after even more indie games, check out our picks for the best games like Stardew Valley, as well as a full list of some of the best Steam Deck games available right now. Or, if you’re after a different handheld, we’ve rounded up the best Steam Deck alternatives for you to choose from.