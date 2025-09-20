Aside from Embark Studios, I reckon that Remedy Entertainment is my favorite developer right now. I've been a long-time fan of creative director Sam Lake, whether it's the John Woo-isms of Max Payne or the David Lynch surrealism of Alan Wake 2 - an absolute masterpiece in my eyes. Right now, a new Humble Bundle sale collates some of the developer's most beloved titles, and many of them are ideal for playing on your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally.

I'll say it again: Alan Wake 2 is a masterpiece. I gave it a 10/10 review at launch, and I continue to dip back into it every couple of months. From its boundary-pushing ideas to its immaculate cinematic presentation, there's just nothing else like it. It really is a work of art. If you haven't had the chance to check it out yet, the good news is that you can snag Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition in Humble Bundle's latest package that celebrates 30 years of Remedy Entertainment games.

On its own, Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition can cost upwards of $50, making it an absolute steal just to play the acclaimed horror game. In the Deluxe Edition, you get access to all of the game's DLC, which includes The Lake House - a story that directly connects to the Federal Bureau of Control. I won't spoil anything, but if you're curious to see where the adventures of Jesse Faden could go in Control 2, this is worth your time. There's also the Night Springs DLC, which has a few not-so-subtle references to Remedy's other mind-warping title, Quantum Break.

I also reckon that Night Springs is a perfect precursor for Remedy's upcoming Max Payne remakes, as it lets you experience the game's gunplay in a completely uninhibited way. Alan Wake 2's performance on Steam Deck is a little ropey, sadly, as it can be quite demanding on the handheld's CPU. Luckily, it runs a lot better on portable gaming consoles like the Lenovo Legion Go S, Asus ROG Ally, and MSI Claw 8. If you're planning to play Alan Wake 2, you'll need the Epic Games Store application installed on your chosen platform.

The same goes for Alan Wake Remastered, although you can play Alan Wake Collector's Edition and American Nightmare through your Steam Deck games library. Out of the collection, Alan Wake Collector's Edition, FBC Firebreak, Control, and American Nightmare are fully Steam Deck verified. Meanwhile, Quantum Break and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne are listed as 'playable' on the Steam store. Max Payne displays itself as 'unsupported' on its listing, but it is possible to play it with a few tweaks.

However, if you're on any of the Windows handheld PCs, it isn't too much of a hassle to boot up. I deeply love the Max Payne series, and I don't say it lightly when I claim that it changed my life. Everyone has those games that are transformative experiences, and the trilogy is up there for me. At a total value of around $258/£176, getting to play them alongside Alan Wake 2 and Control is a sweet bonus.

The Remedy Humble Deal is available until Friday, October 10, 2025. If you wish to pay more, you can, as all of the proceeds go toward Save the Children, a charity that serves over 100 countries to better the lives of young people with vital resources ranging from clothing to food. If you pick it up, head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord and tell us what you think.