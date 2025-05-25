Get up to 85% off Steam Deck games, including Hogwarts Legacy and Inscryption

Whether you've been playing on a Steam Deck for years or you've recently got your hands on a new handheld, there's nothing like a brilliant sale to get you excited. From action RPGs like Hogwarts Legacy to horror-style card games like Inscrpytion, Humble's latest sale has plenty of must-play games to pick up.

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to grab some new Steam Deck games at hefty discounts, this is it. Humble Bundle has recently dropped a bunch of great titles down to very great prices, whether you prefer playing action games or enjoying slow-paced experiences on your handheld console.

First up is the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy. An ARPG set in the iconic Wizarding World, this latest Harry Potter game takes you to the past as a student starting at Hogwarts in their fifth year, and has access to the powerful and mysterious Ancient Magic. It's a great take on the world, while also having its own unique cast of characters, and it's just $14.99 / £12.49 on Humble right now.

Next up is a personal favorite of mine, Have a Nice Death. It's a unique action platformer that offers plenty of great gameplay for fans of roguelite games, as you play Death, CEO of Death Incorporated. Stuck under mountains of paperwork and keen to show his employees who's the true boss, Have a Nice Death's excellent combat makes it truly enjoyable, and it's just $12.49 / £10.99 on Humble.

Also, who doesn't love a great card game? Or, how about one with a horror game twist? Inscryption is an underrated indie game that, without spoiling, puts a creepy twist on the beloved line of card games while delivering a psychological thriller aspect – that may sound confusing and like a strange mix, but it is gripping from start to finish, making both gameplay and story deliver on the weird blend. It's also at a bargain price right now, with the game setting you back just $7.99 / £6.71 on Humble.

Lastly, a truly underrated title that's worthy of being called one of the best Marvel games, Marvel's Midnight Suns is absolutely fantastic. It's a strategy game with turn-based combat, but it does it so well that even I, someone who dislikes strategic combat, had a lot of fun with it. But, between each mission, you get to enjoy a relaxing game where you hang out with your favorite heroes as your own original character. It's just $8.99 / £7.49 on the Humble storefront and is easily my top pick for this sale.

Those are just a few options from the long list of games available at Humble's Handheld Friendly category. For some other personal choices of mine, check out the list of games below that can run on Valve's console (or the best Steam Deck alternatives):

Those are some of the must-grab Steam Deck sales on Humble right now, but make sure you also pick up a Steam Deck dock so you can immerse yourself in these excellent games on a bigger screen. Make sure to check out our guide on the Steam Deck OLED vs ASUS ROG Ally X if you're waiting to pick between the two top-of-the-line handheld consoles.