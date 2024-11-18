Hunter x Oath codes November 2024

Hunter x Oath codes are perfect for fans of the Hunter x Hunter anime and manga, as they provide valuable freebies for a Roblox experience based on the popular IP. As such, you can expect to go on a grand adventure, tackling quests, fighting enemies, and honing your skills to become the ultimate hunter.

Beyond Hunter x Oath, there are many other Roblox anime games with freebies for you to grab; check out our Anime Reborn codes, Anime Vanguards codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, and Blox Fruits codes guides to see what you can get.

Hunter x Oath codes

Active codes:

thanksfor3000members – potential reroll (new!)

– potential reroll (new!) thanksfor1500members – nen color reroll

– nen color reroll thanksfor40kvisits – potential reroll

– potential reroll 20thegoat – nen color reroll

– nen color reroll thanksfor20kvisits – clan reroll

– clan reroll thanksfor1kmembers – potential reroll

– potential reroll thanksfor10kvisits – clan reroll

– clan reroll SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 – clan reroll

– clan reroll fixedsword – clan reroll

– clan reroll shutdown3 – potential reroll

– potential reroll newgroup – clan reroll

– clan reroll SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – clan reroll

– clan reroll plslike – nen color reroll

– nen color reroll hunterexam – potential reroll

– potential reroll bettertrain – clan reroll

– clan reroll thanksfor10likes – clan reroll

– clan reroll revamping – clan reroll

– clan reroll thanksfor5likes – potential reroll

– potential reroll newhatsusoon – potential reroll

– potential reroll Freecode – clan reroll

– clan reroll rerelease – potential reroll

What are Hunter x Oath codes?

Hunter X Oath codes are a great way to get some rerolls for nen, clans, and potential, and the developer, Hunter X Oath, tends to give them out to celebrate updates and milestones so they appear regularly. To make sure you don’t miss out on any freebies, check in with us from time to time.

How do I redeem Hunter x Oath codes?

To redeem Hunter x Oath codes, you need to:

Launch Hunter x Oath on Roblox

Tap the button with three lines in the top left corner

Press codes

Enter your code

Hit submit

Enjoy your freebie!

Is there a Hunter x Oath Discord?

Yes, there is a Hunter x Oath Discord server that you can join, and you really should if you want to learn some interesting tidbits about the game’s lore. Hunter X Oath created an entire channel for revealing and discussing lore, though the server is also a great place to keep up to date with the latest news. Plus, you get to meet other players who clearly enjoy the same anime as you, which can only be a good thing.

How can I get more Hunter x Oath codes?

To get all of the new Hunter x Oath codes, it’s best to check in with us, as we regularly look at all of the developers’ social media channels to find them, bringing them all together here in one place. However, if you want to search for them yourself, we recommend you start with the Discord server and the Hunter x Oath Roblox group.

Now that you have all of the new Hunter x Oath codes, check out our free Monopoly Go dice, Coin Master free spins, and Fisch codes guides for even more free stuff. Or, if you want to try some less blocky anime games, give our One Piece games and Naruto games lists a read.