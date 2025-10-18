Hunty Zombie codes October 2025

In Roblox, these Hunty Zombie codes can help reassure you against your deepest fears. We all have nightmares on occasion about the apocalypse. Would we kill or be killed? Would we be strong enough to survive? Well, you can find out now in Roblox's hit game, and we've got all the codes for freebies to help you along the way.

These codes can net you coins, rerolls, and more, but if you're looking for more help beyond that, we've also got a guide to all the Hunty Zombie pets, as well as a Hunty Zombie tier list to help you pick the best perks, weapons, and traits. Or, for more Roblox codes, check out our 99 Nights in the Forest codes, Blade x Zombies codes, and Racket Rivals codes.

Here are all of the new [🎃Halloween] Hunty Zombie codes:

hwticket - five Halloween tickets (new!)

- five Halloween tickets (new!) Halloween - 300k coins (new!)

- 300k coins (new!) SpinalBlade - ten weapon lucky spins (new!)

- ten weapon lucky spins (new!) NewSwordHW - ten traits (new!)

- ten traits (new!) SIRJACKY - ten perk lucky spins (new!)

- ten perk lucky spins (new!) SpookyPet - 150k coins (new!)

How do I redeem Hunty Zombie codes?

Luckily, as with most Roblox games, Hunty Zombie has a very easy code redemption system, so just follow these simple steps.

Start Hunty Zombie in Roblox

Reach level five

Click on the Codes button on the right side of the screen

Copy and paste one code at a time into the text box

Press confirm to receive rewards

There you go! If something has gone wrong, check that you haven't left a space before or after the code, or failing that, check you've spelled the code correctly. If it doesn't work after that, it may have recently expired, but don't fear! We'll update this page with more soon.

Expired codes:

Purehand - five lucky weapon spins

Priest - 100k coins

BattlePass - ten traits

PROFILEREWORK - five lucky perk spins

NEWGUIDE - 150k coins

DELAYSKIBIDI - ten traits

FREERING - a Ring of Faith

600KLIKES - 300k coins

Ghost- ten lucky weapon spins

MythicPet - 100k coins

NewPassive55 - 100k coins

AFKMODE - five traits

LOVETHAILAND - 100k coins

Shoes - ten lucky weapon spin

Bow - ten traits

Raidmodehaha - 150k coins

WeaponMastery - ten lucky perk spins

HBDPFRESH - 500k coins

RAIDTICKET5 - five raid tickets

UPDATE4 - five perk lucky spins

JUSTACOIN - 250k coins

ENDLESSWOW - ten traits

Anchor - five weapon lucky spins

UPD3 - ten traits

ZOMBIECLAW - five weapon lucky spins

SCISSORS - five weapon lucky spins

latehunty - five traits

200K67 - five traits

500KLIKES - 100k coins

B4UPD3 - 100k coins

EMOTEISHERE - 100k coins

HZCrafting - five weapon lucky spins

HZCrafting2 - five perk lucky spins

MUHAHA - 200k coins

WHYJUMP - 250k coins

SUPERWDEV - five traits

400KLIKES - rewards

200KCCU - 200k coins

200KIN - five traits

DAGGER - 50k coins

NEWPLAYER1 - 10k coins

300KLIKES - 30k coins

sorryforbug - 150k coins

FIXBUGS67 - 50k coins

200KLIKES - 20k coins

Hugecode - 150k coins

150KLIKES - 15k coins

120KIN - 30k coins

Scythecool - ten spins

Hzdelay - 50k coins

WDEV1 - five lucky weapon skins

WDEV2 - five Traits

100KLIKES - five Traits

20KIN - 20k coins

70KLIKES - five lucky weapon spins

60KLIKES - 30k coins

sorryfordelay - 15 spins

50KLIKES - 55,555 coins

100KMEMBERS - 100k coins

40KLIKES - five traits

30KLIKES - ten lucky perk spins

20KLIKES - five traits

10KLIKES - ten lucky weapon spins

10KEVENT - 30k cash

Sorryhaha - five lucky perk spins

Release - five lucky weapon spins

Release2 - 20k cash

How do I get more Hunty Zombie codes?

The easiest way to grab all the latest freebies is to bookmark this page and keep checking back, as we're always on the hunt for all the new codes from the current Hunty Zombie update.

Alternatively, if you want to keep on top of all the latest news and updates about the game, you can join the Hunty Zombie Roblox community group.

Is there a Hunty Zombie Discord?

Yes, there is a Hunty Zombie Discord server, and you can join it here so that you're up to date on all the current in-game news. At the moment, Hunty Zombie doesn't have an official Trello or Wiki, so Discord is your best option to get to know more about the game.

