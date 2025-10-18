Hunty Zombie codes October 2025

In Roblox, these Hunty Zombie codes can help reassure you against your deepest fears. We all have nightmares on occasion about the apocalypse. Would we kill or be killed? Would we be strong enough to survive? Well, you can find out now in Roblox's hit game, and we've got all the codes for freebies to help you along the way.
These codes can net you coins, rerolls, and more, but if you're looking for more help beyond that, we've also got a guide to all the Hunty Zombie pets, as well as a Hunty Zombie tier list to help you pick the best perks, weapons, and traits. Or, for more Roblox codes, check out our 99 Nights in the Forest codes, Blade x Zombies codes, and Racket Rivals codes.
Here are all of the new [🎃Halloween] Hunty Zombie codes:
- hwticket - five Halloween tickets (new!)
- Halloween - 300k coins (new!)
- SpinalBlade - ten weapon lucky spins (new!)
- NewSwordHW - ten traits (new!)
- SIRJACKY - ten perk lucky spins (new!)
- SpookyPet - 150k coins (new!)
How do I redeem Hunty Zombie codes?
Luckily, as with most Roblox games, Hunty Zombie has a very easy code redemption system, so just follow these simple steps.
- Start Hunty Zombie in Roblox
- Reach level five
- Click on the Codes button on the right side of the screen
- Copy and paste one code at a time into the text box
- Press confirm to receive rewards
There you go! If something has gone wrong, check that you haven't left a space before or after the code, or failing that, check you've spelled the code correctly. If it doesn't work after that, it may have recently expired, but don't fear! We'll update this page with more soon.
Expired codes:
- Purehand - five lucky weapon spins
- Priest - 100k coins
- BattlePass - ten traits
- PROFILEREWORK - five lucky perk spins
- NEWGUIDE - 150k coins
- DELAYSKIBIDI - ten traits
- FREERING - a Ring of Faith
- 600KLIKES - 300k coins
- Ghost- ten lucky weapon spins
- MythicPet - 100k coins
- NewPassive55 - 100k coins
- AFKMODE - five traits
- LOVETHAILAND - 100k coins
- Shoes - ten lucky weapon spin
- Bow - ten traits
- Raidmodehaha - 150k coins
- WeaponMastery - ten lucky perk spins
- HBDPFRESH - 500k coins
- RAIDTICKET5 - five raid tickets
- UPDATE4 - five perk lucky spins
- JUSTACOIN - 250k coins
- ENDLESSWOW - ten traits
- Anchor - five weapon lucky spins
- UPD3 - ten traits
- ZOMBIECLAW - five weapon lucky spins
- SCISSORS - five weapon lucky spins
- latehunty - five traits
- 200K67 - five traits
- 500KLIKES - 100k coins
- B4UPD3 - 100k coins
- EMOTEISHERE - 100k coins
- HZCrafting - five weapon lucky spins
- HZCrafting2 - five perk lucky spins
- MUHAHA - 200k coins
- WHYJUMP - 250k coins
- SUPERWDEV - five traits
- 400KLIKES - rewards
- 200KCCU - 200k coins
- 200KIN - five traits
- DAGGER - 50k coins
- NEWPLAYER1 - 10k coins
- 300KLIKES - 30k coins
- sorryforbug - 150k coins
- FIXBUGS67 - 50k coins
- 200KLIKES - 20k coins
- Hugecode - 150k coins
- 150KLIKES - 15k coins
- 120KIN - 30k coins
- Scythecool - ten spins
- Hzdelay - 50k coins
- WDEV1 - five lucky weapon skins
- WDEV2 - five Traits
- 100KLIKES - five Traits
- 20KIN - 20k coins
- 70KLIKES - five lucky weapon spins
- 60KLIKES - 30k coins
- sorryfordelay - 15 spins
- 50KLIKES - 55,555 coins
- 100KMEMBERS - 100k coins
- 40KLIKES - five traits
- 30KLIKES - ten lucky perk spins
- 20KLIKES - five traits
- 10KLIKES - ten lucky weapon spins
- 10KEVENT - 30k cash
- Sorryhaha - five lucky perk spins
- Release - five lucky weapon spins
- Release2 - 20k cash
How do I get more Hunty Zombie codes?
The easiest way to grab all the latest freebies is to bookmark this page and keep checking back, as we're always on the hunt for all the new codes from the current Hunty Zombie update.
Alternatively, if you want to keep on top of all the latest news and updates about the game, you can join the Hunty Zombie Roblox community group.
Is there a Hunty Zombie Discord?
Yes, there is a Hunty Zombie Discord server, and you can join it here so that you're up to date on all the current in-game news. At the moment, Hunty Zombie doesn't have an official Trello or Wiki, so Discord is your best option to get to know more about the game.
Now that you're all set for the zombie apocalypse, you can relax a bit and check out our other code pages, including Shindo Life codes and Blox Fruits codes. If you've just closed Roblox for the day, check out our Bingo Blitz free credits and Haikyu Fly High codes.