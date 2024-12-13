Christmas has come early. Pigs are flying. Any quote you have to insinuate something incredible is relevant here – for the first time ever, there are only male characters on all of Hoyoverse’s big three banners right now.

As of December 10, the banners across Hoyoverse’s three biggest games all feature only male five-star characters. There’s super support unit Honkai Star Rail’s Sunday alongside his best DPS companion Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan, with ZZZ’s Lighter currently heading up the banner alone in Hoyo’s action RPG.

Genshin Impact’s Zhongli and Genshin Impact’s Neuvillette head up the banner over in Teyvat, marking an absolutely stacked update. It’s also funny as Zhongli seems to conveniently avoid Neuvillette in the story, despite them both being ancient elemental dragon-men who should probably have a conversation.

This is big news, as there’s a distinct divide in how many male five-star Genshin characters, Honkai Star Rail characters, and Zenless Zone Zero characters there are compared to females. Unfortunately, this win for husbando fans won’t last as the next Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact banners are packed once again with back-to-back female five-stars.

We have had double banners with boys before in Genshin at least, but it hasn’t crossed over to the other games – especially Zenless given it’s a 2024 release with only one male limited character. Funnily enough, both boy banners if you will featured Genshin Impact’s Childe back in the first year of the game.

May all husbando wanters become husbando havers in this historical time. Don’t forget to grab the free Hoyoverse currency across the games, along with all the new Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes here.