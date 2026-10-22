Hush codes October 2026

In Roblox, Hush codes could be the difference between life and death in the abandoned town of Stillwater. Given that every time you shoot your gun, you're essentially sending out a live ping of your location to every zombie in the neighborhood, it pays to have some help from a benevolent source like us.

In Hush, cash is important so that you can start your runs with plenty of food, water, medicine, and weapons. Luckily, codes offer cash, so you'll never run dry. Plus, grab antiviral capsules to prevent you from becoming infected.

Are there any new Hush codes?

At the moment, there are no active Hush codes, as the most recent one expired several days ago. Come back soon for more though, as new freebies will come any day now.

Make sure you redeem freebies in all your favorite Roblox games with our list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Hush codes?

Here are some instructions to guide you through the simple process of redeeming your Hush codes:

Launch Hush on Roblox

Head to 'settings' in the top right corner of the screen

Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the menu and find the code box

Enter your code and hit 'redeem' underneath

Enjoy your reward

How do I get more Hush codes?

We're not the ones who release Hush codes, unfortunately - it's down to the developer to do this, while we're the middle men bringing the latest news to you. That means we can't predict when drops will come, so we suggest sitting tight and coming back to this page every so often. Or, you can look for codes yourself, but it can be a little tricky to find them. It's up to you!

Is there a Hush Discord server?

The developer of Hush, Blue Code Studios, does have a Discord server, which you can join here. Inside, you'll find places to meet other players and form lobbies with them, channels to hear directly from the developers about updates to the game, and Hush-specific corners of the Internet, including a wiki and trading hub.

Expired codes:

SORRY20K

HUSH4K

You're all set to camp in the nearest safehouse now that you've got Hush codes.