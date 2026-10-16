Huss Valley codes October 2026

Grab the new Huss Valley codes to help you escape those coming after you. With freebies like gems, coin boosts, and wheel spins, you can get plenty of buffs and upgrades to help you run quicker and farther.

Codes come out regularly, so keep this page bookmarked, as we update whenever we find new options to add.

Here are all the new Huss Valley codes:

TUESDAYSROCK - five wheel spins

- five wheel spins HUSS4CODE - two 15m coin boosts, two 15m gem boosts, and a title

- two 15m coin boosts, two 15m gem boosts, and a title FIRSTCODEEVER - two 15m gem boosts, 100 gems, and an emote

We've got all the latest Roblox codes in guides dedicated to the best Roblox games out there, so make sure to check them for all the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Huss Valley codes?

To redeem codes in Huss Valley, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Open the game in Roblox

Click the shop menu on the left-hand side of the screen

Choose the codes option

Type in or paste a code into the box one at a time

Enjoy free boosts and tokens!

What are Huss Valley codes?

The codes you see above are made for use in Huss Valley and grant exclusive rewards. There's not a set schedule for when new codes come out, so keep checking back regularly to see what's new. Either way, you can get plenty of coins, wheel spins, and boosts to make use of.

Is there a Huss Valley Discord?

If you want to get more involved with Huss Valley, you can join an official Discord here. It's made and run by the developer of the game and allows you to see news and updates and ask any questions you may have. You can also chat to other players and compare your Huss experiences.

Check back later to get more Huss Valley codes!