Nintendo's new Hyrule Warriors trailer shows off epic bonus items for Zelda fans

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is coming up fast, and we're getting more information slowly shown to us in trailers and via the game's official listings. Arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 2, Age of Imprisonment lets you lead the battlefield as Zelda this time, not Link. Or you can become Rauru, Sonia, and more characters as seen in Tears of the Kingdom.

Similar to previous Zelda games, it's now confirmed that you can use save data and amiibo figures to snag some extra stuff. If you have save data for Tears of the Kingdom or Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, you can get a High Guard's Sword and High Guard's Claymore to equip your fighters with. They look fancy - you can see them in the trailer below - and we're sure they'll pack a punch.

According to the listing page, you can redeem these items after finishing the 'Howling Tempest' mission - though we're not massively sure what that is just yet. The page also says that scanning figures from the Zelda series - such as the TOTK amiibo and BOTW amiibo - gets you 'in-game rewards' including crafting materials, so that's nice.

There's also a conspiracy that Link will make an appearance in the game after all. He's not been seen yet, and isn't in the playable roster that we know of, due to his not being present in the actual Imprisoning War. However, some think that the phrase 'save data link bonus' is a hint, and that he resides in one of the constructs featured in the trailer.

Age of Calamity went a bit rogue with its storytelling, bringing both old and new Champions together, so maybe we'll get a version of Link back in time, too. Though it has been confirmed that Age of Imprisonment is canon, unlike Calamity. So, sorry, that scene of Link eating the Goron's rock roast apparently isn't a canon event, even if I like to think it is.

Hyrule Warriors is my most anticipated new Switch game this year, and I'm very excited to jump into it.