Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment comes to Nintendo Switch 2 this winter

You can play as Zelda, Rauru, and many more in Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment, coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment 

Nintendo today announced Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment, which comes to the Nintendo Switch 2 in winter 2025. A Direct focused on the new console showed off a really intriguing trailer for the upcoming musou.

This game takes place during the Imprisoning War, back in time, where Zelda finds herself stuck in the past. We recommend you play TOTK first as this acts as a prequel, similarly to Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity for Breath of the Wild.

It appears that this is a Legend of Zelda game that does not feature the main man Link as a playable character – at least as not as far as we know.  The trailer shows that you can control Zelda, Rauru, Mineru, and more with movesets, weapons, and mechs that fit their characters.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for a release date and more information about this game as it appears.

To see what else got an announcement in the Direct, you can check out our Nintendo Switch 2 Direct hub page here and see the presentation in full above. We also have all the details you need on the Nintendo Switch 2 as we gear up for the Nintendo Switch 2 release date

