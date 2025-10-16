Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment pre-orders - best deals and free goodies

I like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its predecessor as much as any Switch player does, but I love the Hyrule Warriors spin-off series. As a fan of Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series, I'm hoping that the third Hyrule Warriors game will easily slot into the best action games list, and if you're as keen as I am, you may be hoping to put in your Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment pre-orders fairly soon.

As the latest entry attempts a spot at our best Switch games list (although the previous two are already some of mine, personally), Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will no doubt have the same fantastic combat that the musou genre is known for, and considering that Dynasty Warriors: Origins was one of my favorites of 2025, we're in for a great year for hack-and-slash games.

Where to pre-order Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment in the US

Here are the top retailers to pre-order Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment from in the US:

Amazon (no bonus gifts) - $69

Walmart (no bonus gifts) - $69

ShopTo (no bonus gifts) - $64.42 (international shipping)

The gifts aren't disappointing in the US; they just don't exist. While you can get a measly discount at Amazon or Walmart, there are no bonus goodies for those buying the new Zelda game, which is a real shame considering how brilliant the pre-order gifts for Pokémon Legends: Z-A were.

Where to pre-order Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment in the UK

Here are the best stores to pre-order Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment from in the UK:

Those in the UK have plenty more options than the US (sorry), with discounts and goodies aplenty. Well, not the latter, but if you want some bonuses, then the My Nintendo Store is giving you the chance to get a free notebook with Zelda and Ganondorf on it. Optionally, Amazon is pretty cheap for a physical version.

It's a far cry from the excellent Legends Z-A goodies before the game launched (and according to our Pokémon Legends: Z-A review, it's pretty great), but if you're frustrated by a lack of freebies, I can understand. Why can't we have a Master Sword can opener or something? Give us anything, Nintendo.

The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment release date is next month, so you don't have long to secure your pre-order of the upcoming Switch game. However, if there are any discounts after launch, we'll be sure to share some deal posts with you, and you can use our Pocket Tactics Discord community to be kept in the loop.