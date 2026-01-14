Hytale pre-orders have funded the next "two years" of content, but will it come to Nintendo Switch 2?

Hypixel Studios’ new RPG is off to a great start as Hytale soars, but you could be waiting a while for a Nintendo Switch 2 or PS5 version to release.

Hypixel Studios will be breaking out the champagne this week. It's a special occasion, after all, as the developer's debut game, Hytale, is finally out there in the world. Spawned out of the popular Hypixel multiplayer server in Minecraft, it's been a long journey to get it to launch, including a cancellation along the way. With pre-orders giving the game some serious momentum, studio founder Simon Collins-Laflamme is looking ahead to the future, but does that include a Hytale Nintendo Switch 2 port?

Having released on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, you can purchase three variants of the new RPG on Hypixel Studios' website. Aside from the standard version, Hytale's Supporter and Cursebreaker variants come with bonuses such as in-game bundles and more rewards that the developer has yet to share. That's because Hytale is an early access title, with the developer working toward a full 1.0 release.

Despite launching this way, Collins-Laflamme shares his gratitude for the game's overwhelming pre-orders on social media. In a recent post on X, he says that the studio is "pleased to announce that we have officially secured the next two years of development costs through pre-purchases. Combined with my personal commitment of ten years, we are looking very strong for the future."

Before opening up the game's servers, the studio already expected a large number of players. According to a separate post from Collins-Laflamme, he notes that "we expect over one million players on the early access release day for Hytale (January 13)." At the moment, Hytale is exclusively available for PC players. However, we can't speak to the Steam Deck verification as it doesn't appear on the Steam Marketplace.

The good news is that there is a native Linux version, so you can install it through the Steam Deck's desktop mode. But what about other consoles? Well, it looks like a Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, or Xbox port is a way off. On the game's website, a development diary states that "we are planning for a console release at a later stage, but this requires a lot of work on backend systems to make this a reality, so it's not something we want to invest resources into right now."

Sadly, this also applies to a potential mobile version for iPhone and Android devices, as the developer is working out whether this is feasible. Given how well the game is doing at launch, these versions could be fast-tracked. If you are diving on a portable gaming console like the ROG Ally, it's worth noting that a few features are missing from Hytale's current build. Hypixel Studios clarifies that the following list is absent from the game:

  • Adventure Mode - This "will include rich story and narrative elements, deeper progression systems, dungeons with boss fights, and more"
  • Official Minigames - Hypixel describes this as "fun social games and competitive multiplayer modes"
  • Default Spawn: World Gen V2 - complete version of Orbis
  • Social features - You can "friends lists and guilds" to arrive

