Strange Scaffold has been releasing some genuine gems lately, and I Am Your Beast is another shiny jewel in its repertoire. Switching from the surrealist occult violence of El Paso, Elsewhere to blood-covered snow, I Am Your Beast took me by surprise when I played it toward the end of last year. After releasing exclusively on PC, the good news is that iPhone owners can finally get a taste of Rambo-style glory.

I Am Your Beast is now available on the App Store, rolling out to iPhone owners from Tuesday, February 18, 2025. After seeking refuge from the days of military warfare, one last job pulls seasoned soldier Alphonse Harding back into the fold. Things go awry, of course, and I Am Your Beast unfolds as a grizzly revenge thriller inspired by First Blood and Commando. What truly makes this FPS game awe-inspiring is the superb combination of Mirror’s Edge-style movement and Superhot combat.

With over 20 levels to blast through, dealing with each mini-arena with precision and speed is the ideal balance to strike, as the game constantly rewards you for your performance across each stage. Dashing through the snow, opening up enemy brains, you’ll be laughing all the way to the exit point as you use nearly everything in the wilderness to survive.

Want to throw bear traps as you slide into a horde of enemies? Fancy using a beehive to leave a nasty sting before impaling your foes with a shotgun barrage? I Am Your Beast doesn’t shy away from indulging its more hyperviolent tendencies.

Every facet of the game is scored brilliantly by RJ Lake, who returns to composer duties after working on El Paso, Elsewhere. If you’re partial to the synth-infused badassery of games like Ghostrunner 2, it won’t take you long to settle into the groove here. The App Store currently allows you to try the new mobile game before you buy it, granting access to the beginning of the campaign. While you’re there, you can also try out the El Paso, Elsewhere mobile port.

