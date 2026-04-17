Idle Defense codes April 2026

Ah, another Roblox tower defense game. Only, this time you have Idle Defense codes to help you out, giving you an edge and helping you to unlock cool and rare units. The magic of this game is sitting back and watching your army of bloxheads destroy zombies, while you don't have to lift a finger.

Codes can net you currency, like dark aura, as well as skins for your units, and event-exclusive items, so let's find out what the current codes are and how to redeem them.

Here are all the new Idle Defense codes:

9MILVISITS1 - 50 dark auras (new!)

9MILVISITS2 - overlord fallen skin (new!)

LONELYTREE25 - 25 dark auras

Idle Defense is just one of many fun Roblox games that you can grab freebies for - so head to our list of Roblox codes and get redeeming.

How do I redeem my Idle Defense codes?

Luckily, it's super easy to redeem Idle Defense codes. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Launch Idle Defense in Roblox

Find 'codes' at the top-left of your screen

Enter the code and press confirm

The game will let you know what you've redeemed

How do I get more Idle Defense codes?

It's hard to know when exactly codes will arrive, as the developer hasn't specified a drop schedule. We recommend bookmarking this page and checking back in for new codes, because we keep our list nice and fresh with not only the newest ones, but also which of them have expired. If you want to check it out yourself, we suggest heading to the game's community group or Discord server, but it can be a bit of a pain.

Is there an Idle Defense Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to chat with other players, get updates about the game's future straight from the developer, and participate in community events, polls, and more. There are lots of things to get stuck into, so join it today.

Expired codes:

HAPPYEASTER50

2026

That's your lot for Idle Defense codes, but come back soon when we'll have more available.