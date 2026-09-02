Idle Mafia Game codes September 2026

Working is hard, but the good news is that you'll have to do fewer jobs if you use Idle Mafia Game codes. Therefore, you'll have more time to assemble your crew, steal other people's dollars, and become part of a real crime syndicate with your new family.

Codes net you cash, which you can use to hit the streets with. Buy buildings or new weapons and gear, or simply just hoard money - after all, the richest person has all the power out there. Just be careful you don't place a target on your back by accident.

Here are all the new Idle Mafia Game codes:

capo - 10k cash

You can redeem a whole load of Roblox codes in all your other favorite Roblox games, too, so make sure you get some freebies before they expire.

How do I redeem my Idle Mafia Game codes?

Don't worry - if you're lost, we've got a simple step-by-step guide to redeeming Idle Mafia Game codes. Take a look below:

Launch Idle Mafia Game on Roblox

Click on the button with the three lines in the top-right corner and hit 'settings'

Find the code box at the bottom of the menu

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

Find out what you got!

How do I get more Idle Mafia Game codes?

It can be hard to tell when more codes will come out, because the developer drops them at random. You can scout around Idle Mafia Game's social media channels to find them yourself, but you can also just check this webpage, as we update it regularly with all the latest codes, as well as the expired ones, so you're not wasting any time with old freebies that won't work.

Is there an Idle Mafia Game Discord server?

The developer of the game, Smooth Brain Games, does have a Discord server. Join it here to get Idle Mafia Game updates, chat with other players, join a new mafia family, and trade with other players. You'll be one of the first to know all the latest gossip, so it's well worth joining.