Idle Potato Game codes February 2026

It's easy to get lost in this mesmerizing clicker world without making much real progress, but our Idle Potato Game codes ensure that you're getting the most out of your time and clicks. Unlock and equip rare potatoes with bonus effects, customize your background, and grow your wealth without spending any Robux.

Bookmark this page and check in with us often for the newest Idle Potato Game freebies, as we keep this guide in tip-top shape with the latest tubers.

Here are all the new Idle Potato Game codes:

KEEWEE - kiwi potato collectible

FARMERTIMMY - farm field background

CODEPOTATO - code potato collectible

BLUEPOTATO - blue potato collectible

GOLDENSTART - ten golden potatoes

WELCOME - 100 potatoes

This isn't the only Roblox game filled with freebies, so check out our Roblox codes guide to claim even more across the platform.

How do I redeem Idle Potato Game codes?

Redeeming Idle Potato Game codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Idle Potato Game in Roblox

Complete the brief tutorial

Click the Settings cog in the top right corner

Scroll to the Codes box

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Idle Potato Game codes?

Idle Potato Game codes are special passwords from the developer, Smooth Brain Games, that unlock special collectible potatoes, backgrounds, and other boosts to help you on your clicker journey.

Is there an Idle Potato Game Discord server?

Yes, there is an Idle Potato Game Discord server. You can join the Smooth Brain Games server by clicking here to take part in polls, read the latest announcements, and get in the weeds with trading.

How do I get more Idle Potato Game codes?

The best way to get more Idle Potato Game codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of hunting down codes and testing them for you, but if you fancy giving it a go yourself, we recommend checking out the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and companion website.