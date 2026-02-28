Idle Potato Game codes February 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Idle Potato Game codes for free collectible potatoes, backgrounds, and crops to grow your starchy empire.

Idle Potato Game codes: Clicking on a giant potato with a PT logo in the top right corner
It's easy to get lost in this mesmerizing clicker world without making much real progress, but our Idle Potato Game codes ensure that you're getting the most out of your time and clicks. Unlock and equip rare potatoes with bonus effects, customize your background, and grow your wealth without spending any Robux.

Bookmark this page and check in with us often for the newest Idle Potato Game freebies, as we keep this guide in tip-top shape with the latest tubers.

Here are all the new Idle Potato Game codes:

  • KEEWEE - kiwi potato collectible
  • FARMERTIMMY - farm field background
  • CODEPOTATO - code potato collectible
  • BLUEPOTATO - blue potato collectible
  • GOLDENSTART - ten golden potatoes
  • WELCOME - 100 potatoes

Idle Potato Game codes: A screenshot of the settings menu with Pocket Tactics in the box, an arrow pointing at the cog, and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Idle Potato Game codes?

Redeeming Idle Potato Game codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Idle Potato Game in Roblox
  • Complete the brief tutorial
  • Click the Settings cog in the top right corner
  • Scroll to the Codes box
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Idle Potato Game codes?

Idle Potato Game codes are special passwords from the developer, Smooth Brain Games, that unlock special collectible potatoes, backgrounds, and other boosts to help you on your clicker journey.

Idle Potato Game codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Idle Potato Game Discord server?

Yes, there is an Idle Potato Game Discord server. You can join the Smooth Brain Games server by clicking here to take part in polls, read the latest announcements, and get in the weeds with trading.

How do I get more Idle Potato Game codes?

The best way to get more Idle Potato Game codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of hunting down codes and testing them for you, but if you fancy giving it a go yourself, we recommend checking out the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and companion website

