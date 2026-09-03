You, the soccer field, and… guns? This Roblox game takes the match beef to a whole new level, as you can get fatal revenge. I've never been more vindicated than when I take someone down with my shotgun right after they've kicked the ball from under my feet, and the only thing more fun than revenge is freebies. We're here to chat about Illegal Soccer codes with you.

There aren't any for right now, but you can find all about how to redeem them later on, how to join the game's Discord server, and what the codes do. For now, we're stuck buying upgrades with Robux.

Are there any Illegal Soccer codes?

There currently aren't any active Illegal Soccer codes, and we're yet to see a code redemption system in the game. It's possible that they will be added - we can see them adding some cool finishers and item codes - but for now, we'll keep scouring the Discord server for updates.

While we wait for codes here, check out our list of Roblox codes in other Roblox games so you don't walk away from us empty-handed.

How do I redeem my Illegal Soccer codes?

Unfortunately, we don't have a clear answer on this yet, as the game doesn't have a code redemption system. We imagine that when it does come, it'll be located in the settings or shop menus, but we'll let you know for sure as soon as we know. Then, we'll provide an easy step-by-step guide to follow.

What are Illegal Soccer codes?

Codes in Roblox are game-specific passwords that the developer uses to give out freebies to its players. There's no catch - it's free from start to finish. The developer might be generous with freebies if the game is doing well, receives an update, or there's a real-life holiday coming up, so it's always worth checking out lists like this one to find out if any rewards are coming your way.

Is there an Illegal Soccer Discord server?

The developer, Repotted, does have a Discord server that you can join here. Inside, you can find a place to report bugs and make suggestions, get all the latest news straight from the developers, and chat with other players of the game. Maybe you can all join forces to peer pressure the devs into dropping some codes.