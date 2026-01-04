Impact Arena codes January 2026

Get the latest and greatest goodies by redeeming these Impact Arena codes in Roblox for free coins and new gifts from our handy list.

Impact Arena codes: An image of a Roblox character standing in the Impact Arena lobby.
If you're craving robust combat systems and a steady grind, then you're probably already playing Impact Arena. This action-packed Roblox experience from Dissertent Studios is causing quite the stir, and there's one thing that can make it even better: Impact Arena codes. Whether you're new to the game or farming XP, free rewards can go a long way.

The game's developer is already dishing out coins to players, and we reckon even more goodies are in the works. So, if you fancy some easy cash, keep on scrolling. We'll even find you other players to fight, too.

Impact Arena codes

Here are all the active Impact Arena codes:

  • #JJGONE - 500 coins (new!)

Impact Arena codes: An image of the Impact Arena code redemption box in Roblox.

How do I redeem Impact Arena codes?

Impact Arena doesn't make it too clear how to redeem codes in-game. However, we can steer you in the right direction. Here's what you need to know.

  • Boot up Impact Arena in Roblox
  • Tap the green 'shop' button
  • Scroll to the bottom of the 'shop' tab
  • Input your code
  • Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Impact Arena codes?

Wondering if you can get your hands on more Impact Arena codes? The best way to get them is by coming back to this list often. We check for codes regularly, whether that's by scouring new updates or keeping tabs on Dissertent Studios. Bookmark this page, share it with your friends, and check back in again soon.

Impact Arena codes: An image of the Impact Arena Discord server.

Is there an Impact Arena Discord server?

Yes, there is an Impact Arena Discord server. Dissertent Studios' Discord community is thriving with plenty of players. If you want to challenge someone to PVP or just trade tips with each other, this is the ideal place to do it.

  • Use this Impact Arena Discord link
  • Accept the Discord server invitation
  • You're now part of the Impact Arena server

Why are my Impact Arena codes not working?

If your Impact Arena codes aren't working, copy and paste your desired code from the active list above. If the code still doesn't work, the code may have expired.

Expired codes:

  • Sorry!

Remember to check the expired codes list above, just in case you're not sure which rewards are active.

