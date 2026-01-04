Impact Arena codes January 2026

If you're craving robust combat systems and a steady grind, then you're probably already playing Impact Arena. This action-packed Roblox experience from Dissertent Studios is causing quite the stir, and there's one thing that can make it even better: Impact Arena codes. Whether you're new to the game or farming XP, free rewards can go a long way.

The game's developer is already dishing out coins to players, and we reckon even more goodies are in the works. So, if you fancy some easy cash, keep on scrolling. We'll even find you other players to fight, too.

Impact Arena codes

Here are all the active Impact Arena codes:

#JJGONE - 500 coins (new!)

How do I redeem Impact Arena codes?

Impact Arena doesn't make it too clear how to redeem codes in-game. However, we can steer you in the right direction. Here's what you need to know.

Boot up Impact Arena in Roblox

Tap the green 'shop' button

Scroll to the bottom of the 'shop' tab

Input your code

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Impact Arena codes?

Wondering if you can get your hands on more Impact Arena codes? The best way to get them is by coming back to this list often. We check for codes regularly, whether that's by scouring new updates or keeping tabs on Dissertent Studios. Bookmark this page, share it with your friends, and check back in again soon.

Is there an Impact Arena Discord server?

Yes, there is an Impact Arena Discord server. Dissertent Studios' Discord community is thriving with plenty of players. If you want to challenge someone to PVP or just trade tips with each other, this is the ideal place to do it.

Use this Impact Arena Discord link

Accept the Discord server invitation

You're now part of the Impact Arena server

Why are my Impact Arena codes not working?

If your Impact Arena codes aren't working, copy and paste your desired code from the active list above. If the code still doesn't work, the code may have expired.

Expired codes:

Sorry!

Remember to check the expired codes list above, just in case you're not sure which rewards are active.