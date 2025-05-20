There's nothing like the familiar theme tune of Indiana Jones. John Williams' iconic track is symbolic of cinema's greatest adventurer as our archaeologist survives traps, nazis, and mystical treasures alike. It's fitting, then, that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is as exciting as the franchise has ever been, offering a brilliant and unexpectedly daring game that is now Steam Deck Verified – and at its lowest price yet.

I was pleasantly surprised by my time in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The action game delivers your standard globe-trotting affair from Doctor Jones that we've come to expect, but lengthier than a movie and with a lot more tension. Best of all, despite launching with no support for handheld consoles, the game is now Steam Deck Verified, thanks to a recent update.

Indy's latest adventure takes us on a hunt for the mystery behind the Great Circle, as our protagonist attempts to stop some dangerous groups from unlocking its power in the form of magical artefacts that are found across various sites that, when drawn on a globe, cast a perfect circle. Troy Baker's voice acting for Indiana is so similar to Harrison Ford's original performance that the character feels just the same as he does in the movies.

While the trip of a lifetime makes it a brilliant Steam Deck game to play, the gameplay is also amazing. Indy's signature whip can be used as a handy weapon, or a way to traverse environments or solve puzzles, while you're also able to use your fists or firearms to take on groups of enemies; however, violence isn't always a solution, and sometimes sneaking into hostile areas is safer.

Despite releasing in a packed year full of excellent RPGs and other must-play games, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ended up being one of my favorites of the year, and one I look back on fondly (until I return for the upcoming DLC). As such, I recommend getting it, especially while it's at its lowest price yet at Fanatical, for just $48.29 / £41.39.

If you're looking to make Indy's latest adventure feel equally cinematic as the movies, you should grab one of our favorite Steam Deck docks to experience the Great Circle on the big screen. Also, it's not just fans of Valve's console getting to enjoy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as any of our top choices for the best Steam Deck alternatives will be able to play this fantastic game.