Indiana Jones games are a rare breed of adventure, which is why the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release time is a highly anticipated moment for Indy fans. Pivoting the action to first-person, Wolfenstein developer Machine Games is truly putting you under the fedora, and into the shoes of Harrison Ford’s legendary archaeologist. You might think you need an Xbox console to play the new Indiana Jones game, but that’s where one of the greatest Game Pass features comes in clutch.

The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release time is 4:00 PM PT, and 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024. For players across the pond in the United Kingdom, this equates to 00:00 AM GMT on Monday, December 9, 2024. However, some players have already gained access to the action game, as premium edition owners could play from 00:00 AM GMT on December 6, or 4:00 PM PT, and 7:00 PM ET on December 5. It’s worth noting, though, that early access for Xbox players is only for downloaded or physical premium editions of the game, not cloud streaming.

If you don’t own an Xbox Series X|S console or a PC, don’t worry, because the best Android phones, the best Steam Deck alternatives, or iOS devices out there can help you join in on the fun. Once you’ve got an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you’re entitled to use Xbox Cloud Gaming across any of the aforementioned devices.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle supports cloud streaming from day one, so all you need is a solid internet connection, and perhaps one of the best phone controllers alongside your Xbox Game Pass membership. You can even hook up your PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, or some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers with Android and iOS devices too.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle joins a stacked roster of Game Pass games with cloud streaming features, including the likes of FPS game juggernaut Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The latest addition to Indy’s gaming history features an original story set after Temple of Doom, and one year before the events of The Last Crusade.

With Harrison Ford leaving voice duties to The Last of Us legend Troy Baker, you’ll find yourself visiting Egypt, Italy, and other exotic locales to uncover the mystery of the Great Circle itself.

