Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Nintendo Switch 2 is a treat for the eyes, but not for the wrists

As a massive fan of the iconic original film trilogy, I don't know why I've waited so long to play Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. It might be because I'm a bit of a handheld devotee, and after hearing mixed reviews about the game's Steam Deck performance, I decided to wait it out. I'm glad I held off, though, because it's now coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and I was lucky enough to preview it before its upcoming release date.

The main thing we're looking at here is performance on the Nintendo Switch 2, as the original game got its plaudits on release back in 2024, and my early impressions from the first couple of missions have me agreeing this is what an Indiana Jones game should feel like. As for how it handles on the hybrid console, though, I'm impressed but not blown away in the same sense I was when playing Capcom's new Switch games, Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata, which really impressed me.

Let's start with the positives. The big one for me so far is consistency. Whether I'm playing in handheld mode or docked, the visuals are spectacular. It's a bit more noticeable when docked, thanks to the Switch 2's HDR capabilities, but it still looks great in handheld mode, too, and I didn't notice any pop-in issues whichever way I played. Load times are also nice and snappy, which adds to the cinematic nature of the game, as there's nothing that takes you out of the moment like a ten-second wait on a black screen.

The first mission, with Indy traipsing through the thick South American jungle, is a great showcase for the game's impressive fidelity, with lifelike fauna and foliage surrounding the adventuring archaeologist. The character models are also incredibly detailed, and if I'm being honest, even months after the launch of the Switch 2, the fact that I'm getting such rich graphics on a Nintendo console still catches me off guard from time to time.

The gameplay, for the most part, is nice and smooth. Dr. Jones responds to your inputs without any delay, at least if you're not using motion controls, which is pretty vital in an action game like this with combat that requires pinpoint accuracy. I didn't notice any frame rate drops in regular gameplay, even in moments with multiple characters on screen and in an outdoor setting, as I let Indy's dark side out for a moment and went around the Vatican doling out right hooks just to see what happened - spoiler, the men of the cloth don't take too kindly to aggressive archaeologists.

However, my experience with this port so far isn't perfect. My main concern is the transitional moments between gameplay and cutscenes, which, in my experience, didn't feel all that polished. It's especially noticeable in moments where you're mid-action and a cutscene interjects, like one section in the tutorial where Indy throws himself across a gap but falls short and has to pull himself up.

It's just a bit jarring. That wouldn't be a problem in other games, but in The Great Circle, there are a lot of cutscenes throughout, not just at the start and end of each mission. Given that we're still a couple of weeks from the May 12 release date, I've got my fingers crossed for a performance patch to address this issue before the big launch.

My other quibble is that the motion controls are, in my experience, a little underwhelming. I anticipated that, given the kinetic nature of Indy cracking the bullwhip, it'd feel great to have this option, and yes, it's there, but it doesn't feel all that fluid.

As the motion controls also correlate to your aim, and launching your whip requires quite a crack of the wrist, you often end up missing your target. It also required quite a bit of force to activate the whip, so after five minutes of feeling like Indiana, albeit a version of the on-screen character suffering from vertigo, I switched back to regular controls.

The ultimate question is whether Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is worth picking up on Nintendo Switch 2 rather than on any other console. Honestly, at this point, I can't deliver a full verdict; there's still a lot of adventuring to do before I get there. Still, right now, the positives outweigh the negatives. As I mentioned, the transitions can be a little jarring, but not nearly enough to make me stop chasing artifacts, solving puzzles, and laying the smackdown on Nazis. That's the stuff right there.