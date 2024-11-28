Infinity Nikki banners November 2024 and beyond

Infinity Nikki banners are a great way to grab some gorgeous four- and five-star outfits in this super sweet (and stylish) cozy open-world game, offering limited edition hairstyles, dresses, accessories, and more. In this guide, we dive into all the current and upcoming banners, featured items, currency, odds and pity rates, and more, so you can ensure you always look your best.

As with all the best gacha games, you need plenty of in-game currency to pull on these banners, so be sure to keep an eye on our Infinity Nikki codes and Infinity Nikki events guides to snap up any freebies on offer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Infinity Nikki banners, currency, and more.

What’s the current Infinity Nikki banner?

Infold Games has yet to confirm it, but we predict that the first Infinity Nikki banner will be Butterfly Dream – the same limited banner we saw during the game’s recent beta.

The Butterfly Dream banner features the five-star Flutter Storm outfit, as well as the four-star Flowing Colors outfit. Both of these gorgeous outfits feature in the pre-release special program that took place during the Tokyo Games Show, so we think it’s likely that they’ll be available in-game quite soon after release.

Here are the items that were featured on the Butterfly Dream Infinity Nikki banner during the beta:

Flutter Storm (five-star)

Fluttermist Isle (hair)

Windborne Memories (socks)

Offshore Breeze (shoes)

Frigid Branches (headwear)

Windhowl Tears (earrings)

Silent Perch (neckwear)

Sealing Cocoon (choker)

Delicate Wings (gloves)

Fluttering Twist (dress)

Flowing Colors (four-star)

Painting Blossoms (hair)

Imaginative Painting (outerwear)

Splashed Ink (top)

Stained Palette (bottoms)

New Colors (socks)

Trace of the Pen (shoes)

Blank Beginnings (headwear)

Painted Scenery (earrings)

Floral Dreamscape (backpiece)

What’s the Infinity Nikki permanent banner?

The Infinity Nikki Permanent banner, known as The Distant Sea, is a permanent Resonance event where you use resonite crystals to obtain clothing pieces. As of the beta, there are two five-star outfits and two four-star outfits, each made up of eight to nine individual pieces, and 30 individual three-star pieces.

Here are all of the five- and four-star outfits available on the Distant Sea Infinity Nikki permanent banner as of the beta:

Fairytale Swan (five-star) – nine pieces

Morning Sunlight (hair)

Interwoven With Love (socks)

Ripple Tracker (shoes)

Fluttering Feather (headwear)

Swaying Ode (earrings)

Swan Sonata (neckwear)

Feathered Gleam (gloves)

Starry Guidance (ring)

Blooming Grace (dress)

Blossoming Stars (five-star) – nine pieces

Blooming Pact (hair)

Imminent Bloom (socks)

Starry Pathway (shoes)

Starlit Dreams (hair accessory)

Bloom Together (headwear)

Astral Pearls (earrings)

Blossom Promenade (neckwear)

Distant Twinkle (gloves)

Starry Splendor (dress)

Tidal Shark Mirage (four-star) – nine pieces

Dancing Waves (hair)

Set Sail (top)

Riding the Breeze (bottoms)

Shallow Reflections (socks)

Gentle Ripples (shoes)

Guiding Star (hair accessory)

Drifting Sharkfin (headwear)

Deep Sea Adventure (gloves)

Whispering Breeze (pendant)

Sweet Jazz Nights (four-star) – eight pieces

Mellifluous Melody (hair)

Soft Bibcoon Socks (socks)

Unending Dance (shoes)

Intermission (hair accessory)

Sleepless Night (headwear)

Bibcoon Pompoms (earrings)

Unfulfilled Wish (gloves)

Chuckle Trainee (dress)

What is Infinity Nikki Tidal Guidance?

The Distant Sea permanent banner has a special resonance feature called Tidal Guidance that allows you to choose one five-star outfit as your target. Once confirmed, whenever you obtain a five-star piece, it’s guaranteed to be from your selected outfit until you obtain all pieces of that outfit.

If you wish to cancel your Tidal Guidance target, you can select the ‘give up’ button. However, after canceling, the probability boost for the selected outfit ends, and any used tidal guidance attempts are not refunded – so we advise choosing wisely, and not canceling your Tidal Guidance target until you have your full chosen set.

How do Infinity Nikki banners work?

There are two types of Infinity Nikki banners that run alongside each other – the limited banner and the permanent banner. As the names suggest, the limited banners are only available for a set amount of time, and feature special five- and four-star outfits that you can’t get elsewhere. The permanent banner stays the same, consistently offering the same set of outfits and pieces.

Each pull on the limited banner costs one revelation crystal, and each pull on the permanent banner costs one resonite crystal. Both revelation crystals and resonite crystals cost 120 diamonds each. You can earn diamonds in-game, or purchase them via microtransactions. You can also earn revelation and resonite crystals in-game by completing quests, participating in events, hitting certain milestones, and more.

What are the Infinity Nikki banner odds?

When pulling on either the limited or permanent Infinity Nikki banners, you’re guaranteed to get one four-star or higher piece every ten draws, and one five-star piece within 20 draws. Any draws that don’t result in a four- or five-star item are guaranteed to be a three-star item.

You can draw up to 9,999 times a day, and the limit resets daily at 04:00 server time. When spending resonite crystals, you automatically use any limited-time resonite crystals first.

Here are the Infinity Nikki banner odds:

Five-star items – 1.5% (guaranteed every 20 draws)

– 1.5% (guaranteed every 20 draws) Four-star items – 3.29% (guaranteed every ten draws)

– 3.29% (guaranteed every ten draws) Three-star items – 82.44%

Infinity Nikki banners also have a special resonance feature known as the ‘new piece guarantee’. This ensures that when you obtain an outfit piece, you’ll receive one you don’t already own first. This also applies to duplicate outfit sets. Both the new piece guarantee and the permanent banner’s Tidal Guidance resonance features are independent and can be active at the same time.

If you do pull a duplicate of an item on a banner, don’t worry – you get a special currency in return. Here are all of the Infinity Nikki duplicate piece rewards:

When obtaining a duplicate five-star piece, you receive an additional ten surging ebbs

When obtaining a duplicate four-star piece, you receive an additional four surging ebbs

When obtaining a duplicate three-star piece, you receive an additional ten tranquility droplets

You can then use your surging ebbs or tranquility droplets to purchase other in-game items, including additional revelation crystals and resonite crystals.

You can purchase one revelation crystal or one resonite crystal for 20 surging ebbs. Each month, you can buy five revelation crystals and five resonite crystals for a reduced price of 40 tranquility droplets. After that, each revelation and resonite crystal costs 100 tranquility droplets until the shop hits its monthly reset.

What is the Infinity Nikki Deep Echoes system?

Infinity Nikki’s Deep Echoes feature is a mechanic that rewards you with special gifts after you complete a set amount of resonance attempts (gacha draws). There are 36 rewards in total offering a variety of goodies, including option boxes where you can choose make-up to match the permanent banner outfits, avatar frames, cloaks for Momo, and more.

Here are all of the Infinity Nikki Deep Echoes rewards:

20 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 40 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 60 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 80 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 100 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 120 draws – Misty Lakeview avatar frame

– Misty Lakeview avatar frame 140 draws – Momo’s Cloak: Selectable

– Momo’s Cloak: Selectable 160 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 180 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 185 draws – one heartshine (outfit growth material)

– one heartshine (outfit growth material) 200 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 220 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 235 draws – one heartshine (outfit growth material)

– one heartshine (outfit growth material) 240 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 260 draws – Golden Bloom avatar frame

– Golden Bloom avatar frame 280 draws – Momo’s Cloak: Selectable

– Momo’s Cloak: Selectable 300 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 315 draws – one heartshine (outfit growth material)

– one heartshine (outfit growth material) 320 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 340 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 340 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 360 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 380 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 395 draws – one heartshine (outfit growth material)

– one heartshine (outfit growth material) 400 draws – Aqua Dream avatar frame

– Aqua Dream avatar frame 420 draws – Momo’s Cloak: Selectable

– Momo’s Cloak: Selectable 460 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 475 draws – one heartshine (outfit growth material)

– one heartshine (outfit growth material) 480 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 500 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 520 draws – Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box)

– Flowing Spectrum: Option (makeup selection box) 540 draws – Luminous Veil avatar frame

– Luminous Veil avatar frame 555 draws – one heartshine (outfit growth material)

– one heartshine (outfit growth material) 560 draws – Momo’s Cloak: Selectable

– Momo’s Cloak: Selectable 635 draws – one heartshine (outfit growth material)

– one heartshine (outfit growth material) 715 draws – one heartshine (outfit growth material)

Here’s what each of the option boxes and selectables offer:

Flowing Spectrum: Option – choose one piece of make-up from the Fairytale Swan, Blossoming Stars, Whispers of Waves, or Crystal Poems makeup sets. Each set includes base makeup, eyebrows, eyelashes, lips, and contact lenses

– choose one piece of make-up from the Fairytale Swan, Blossoming Stars, Whispers of Waves, or Crystal Poems makeup sets. Each set includes base makeup, eyebrows, eyelashes, lips, and contact lenses Momo’s Cloak: Selectable – choose one of four cloaks for Momo: Dream (pink), Starlit (green), Crystal (white), or Wave (blue)

You can check your Deep Echoes progress at any time, and even scroll through and preview all the rewards, by simply selecting the ‘Deep Echoes’ button on the right-hand side of the banner screen.

Now that you’ve got to grips with the Infinity Nikki banners, be sure to check out our lists of the best cozy games and the best mobile RPGs to find your next adventure. We’ve also got guides to all the Genshin Impact banners, Honkai Star Rail banners, and Wuthering Waves banners if you want some more gacha goodness.