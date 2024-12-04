All Infinity Nikki ability outfits and how to unlock them

Infinity Nikki ability outfits are an extremely important part of your journey across Miraland. They’re more than just fashionable clothes, hairstyles, and accessories – they also unlock incredibly handy skills, from floating and gliding to bug catching and animal grooming. In this guide, we list all of the ability outfits currently in the game, what they do, how to unlock and evolve them, and more, so you can continue exploring this gorgeous open-world in style.

While you’re able to unlock all the core ability outfits using Infinity Nikki whimstars, this is still a gacha game, meaning you need to pull for some of the special ability outfits through the Infinity Nikki banners. So be sure to check out our Infinity Nikki codes and Infinity Nikki events guides to grab as many diamonds and crystals as possible.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the Infinity Nikki outfits.

Bubbly Voyage

Rarity ★★★★ Style Cute Label Summer Ability Floating

Grants the ability to briefly float in the air after a jump How to obtain Unlock the sketch through Heart of Infinity using whimstars, then craft the pieces using materials Evolution Bubbly Voyage: Spring

The Bubbly Voyage Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Air Bubbles (hair)

Whispering Bubbles (dress)

Transparent Trajectory (socks)

Graceful Takeoff (shoes)

Twinkling Refractions (hair accessory)

Sparkling Reverie (headpiece)

Gentle Touch (bracelets)

Flowing Ripple (collar)

In order to craft Bubbly Voyage, you need the following materials:

Eight lampchili

26 threads of purity

You can unlock Bubbly Voyage’s evolution by crafting a duplicate copy of the outfit and using the following materials:

30k bling

100 threads of purity

Seven calm thoughts

Wind of Purity

Rarity ★★★★ Style Elegant Label Romance Ability Purification

Unleashes the power to purify the dark essence and esselings How to obtain Unlock the sketch through Heart of Infinity using whimstars, then craft the pieces using materials Evolution Wind of Purity: Dawn

The Wind of Purity Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Spring Whispers (hair)

Pure Melody (dress)

Airborne Steps (shoes

Blossom Verses (hair accessory)

Crowning Spring (hairpiece)

Resurrected Shine (earrings)

Monsoon Messenger (gloves)

Windswept Plume (pendant)

In order to craft Wind of Purity, you need the following materials:

Three woolfruit

Two buttoncones

Two daisies

26 threads of purity

You can unlock Wind of Purity’s evolution by crafting a duplicate copy of the outfit and using the following materials:

30k bling

100 threads of purity

Seven calm thoughts

Bye-Bye Dust

Rarity ★★★★ Style Sweet Label Uniform, cute Ability Animal Grooming

Grants the ability to groom animals in exchange for valuable materials How to obtain Unlock the sketch through Heart of Infinity using whimstars, then craft the pieces using materials Evolution Bye-Bye Dust: Kitty

The Bye-Bye Dust Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Friendly Impression (hair)

Purity Guardian (top)

Refreshing Droplet (bottoms)

Pawprint Love (socks)

Droplet Ballet (shoes)

Azure Ripples (headpiece)

Cool Touch (gloves)

In order to craft Bye-Bye Dust, you need the following materials:

Four daisies

24 threads of purity

You can unlock Bye-Bye Dust’s evolution by crafting a duplicate copy of the outfit and using the following materials:

30k bling

100 threads of purity

Seven calm thoughts

Afternoon Shine

Rarity ★★★★ Style Sweet Label Adventure Ability Bug Catching

Grants the use of a net to catch various bugs and insects How to obtain Unlock the sketch through Heart of Infinity using whimstars, then craft the pieces using materials Evolution Afternoon Shine: Rain

The Afternoon Shine Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Clear Vision (hair)

Siesta Tunes (top)

Sunny Agenda (bottoms)

Little Luck (socks)

Springtime Steps (shoes)

Nostalgic Breeze (hair accessory)

Field Posy (chest accessory)

Golden Daylight (backpiece)

In order to craft Afternoon Shine, you need the following materials:

One starlit plum

Two daisies

One floof yarn

30 threads of purity

You can unlock Afternoon Shine’s evolution by crafting a duplicate copy of the outfit and using the following materials:

30k bling

100 threads of purity

Seven calm thoughts

Rippling Serenity

Rarity ★★★★ Style Cool Label Simple Ability Fishing

Grants the use of a fishing rod to catch fish in nearby bodies of water How to obtain Unlock the sketch through Heart of Infinity using whimstars, then craft the pieces using materials Evolution Rippling Serenity: Dream

The Rippling Serenity Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Rippling Waves (hair)

Azure Waters (top)

Babbling Brook (bottoms)

Puffy Sleeves (outerwear)

Dripping Droplets (shoes)

Cheerful Fisher (headpiece)

Tiny Bites (earrings)

Splashy Gloves (gloves)

Fishing Bliss (backpiece)

In order to craft Rippling Serenity, you need the following materials:

Five daisies

One foodie bee

One floof yarn

72 threads of purity

You can unlock Rippling Serenity’s evolution by crafting a duplicate copy of the outfit and using the following materials:

30k bling

100 threads of purity

Seven calm thoughts

Fully Charged

Rarity ★★★★ Style Cool Label Uniform Ability Electrician

Grants the ability to identify and fix electrical problems How to obtain Unlock the sketch through Heart of Infinity using whimstars, then craft the pieces using materials Evolution Fully Charged: Refreshing

The Fully Charged Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Troubleshooter (hair)

Circuit Connection (dress)

Volt Check (socks)

Insulated Marks (shoes)

Emergency Response (earrings)

Precise Maneuver (gloves)

Risk Prevention (face decoration)

Power Supply (chest accessory)

In order to craft Fully Charged, you need the following materials:

Four daisies

One foodie bee

One floof yarn

148 threads of purity

You can unlock Fully Charged’s evolution by crafting a duplicate copy of the outfit and using the following materials:

30k bling

100 threads of purity

Seven calm thoughts

Floral Memory

Rarity ★★★★ Style Fresh Label Retro Ability Floral Gliding

Grants the ability to glide from high places for extended travel, ideal for Stonewoods How to obtain Unlock the sketch through Heart of Infinity using whimstars, then craft the pieces using materials Evolution Floral Memory: Gleam

The Floral Memory Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Distant Memory (hair)

Sky Fall (dress)

Twilight Daydream (socks)

Blooming Cycles (shoes)

Wind’s Caress (hair accessory)

Twilight’s Veil (earrings)

Past Fragrance (choker)

Lingering Memory (gloves)

In order to craft Floral Memory, you need the following materials:

One sunpetal sheet

Three foodie bees

Two pearl wings

Three florascent wool

360 threads of purity

You can unlock Floral Memory’s evolution by crafting a duplicate copy of the outfit and using the following materials:

330k bling

100 threads of purity

Seven calm thoughts

Starlet Burst

Rarity ★★★★ Style Sweet, sexy Label Fantasy Ability Shrinking

Grants the ability to shrink and ride on Momo through small spaces, ideal for the Wishing Woods How to obtain Unlock the sketch through Heart of Infinity using whimstars, then craft the pieces using materials Evolution Starlet Burst: Glow

The Starlet Burst Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Gemini Spiral (hair)

Tiny Star Wish (dress)

Gradient Sky (socks)

Starry Steps (shoes)

Subtle Gleam (hair accessory)

Starry Trampoline (headpiece)

Glittering Change (bracelet)

Rising Star (choker)

In order to craft Starlet Burst, you need the following materials:

TBC – check back soon!

You can unlock Starlet Burst’s evolution by crafting a duplicate copy of the outfit and using the following materials:

330k bling

100 threads of purity

Seven calm thoughts

Symphony of Strings

Rarity ★★★★ Style Elegant, sweet Label Romance Ability Violinist

Grants the ability to master the art of the violin How to obtain Unlock the sketch through Heart of Infinity using whimstars, then craft the pieces using materials Evolution Symphony of Strings: Woods

The Symphony of Strings Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Thousand Symphonies (hair)

Melodic Hearts (dress)

Rhythmic Pulse (socks)

Lightseeking Concerto (shoes)

Night’s Conductor (headpiece)

Trailing Melody (earrings)

Midnight Nocturne (gloves)

In order to craft Symphony of Strings, you need the following materials:

TBC – check back soon!

You can unlock Symphony of String’s evolution by crafting a duplicate copy of the outfit and using the following materials:

330k bling

100 threads of purity

Seven calm thoughts

Shark Mirage

Rarity ★★★★ Style Cool Label Playful Ability Fishing

Grants the use of a fishing rod to catch fish in nearby bodies of water How to obtain Permanent resonance (gacha) Evolution Shark Mirage: Summer

The Shark Mirage Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Dancing Waves (hair)

Set Sail (top)

Riding the Breeze (bottoms)

Shallow Reflections (socks)

Gentle Ripples (shoes)

Guiding Star (hair accessory)

Drifting Sharkfin (headwear)

Deep Sea Adventure (gloves)

Whispering Breeze (pendant)

In order to evolve Shark Mirage to Shark Mirage: Summer, you need to pull a duplicate copy of the full outfit through the gacha system.

Forest’s Fluttering

Rarity ★★★★ Style Fresh Lavel Pastoral, adventure Ability Bug Catching

Grants the use of a net to catch various bugs and insects How to obtain Permanent resonance (gacha) Evolution Forest’s Fluttering: Starry

The Forest’s Fluttering Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Dappled Light (hair)

Forest Adventures (dress)

Emerald Fluttering (outerwear)

Forest Footprints (socks)

Forest Sprint (shoes)

Meadow Explorer (hair accessory)

Daisy Goggles (headwear)

Clover’s Touch (gloves)

Verdant Reverie (face decoration)

Applebug’s Chirp (pendant)

In order to evolve Forest’s Fluttering to Forest’s Fluttering: Starry, you need to pull a duplicate copy of the full outfit through the gacha system.

Breezy Tea Time

Rarity ★★★★ Style Elegant Label Uniform, cute Ability Animal Grooming

Grants the ability to groom animals in exchange for valuable materials How to obtain Permanent resonance (gacha) Evolution Breezy Tea Time: Siesta

The Breezy Tea Time Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Gilded Fragrance (hair)

Gentle Meowmur (dress)

Snowy Dream (socks)

Purrfect Steps (shoes)

Kitty Reverie (hair accessory)

Veiled Tea Party (headpiece)

Thoughtful Care (gloves)

Meowie Badge (chest accessory)

In order to evolve Breezy Tea Time to Breezy Tea Time: Siesta, you need to pull a duplicate copy of the full outfit through the gacha system.

Crystal Poems

Rarity ★★★★★ Style Sweet Label Summer, cute Ability Purification

Unleashes the power to purify the dark essence and esselings How to obtain Permanent resonance (gacha) Evolution Crystal Powems: Snow, Crystal Poems: Spring, and Crystal Poems: Blazing

The Crystal Poems Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Silver Glow (hair)

Winter Reflection (dress)

Pearly Flowers (socks)

Trace of Snow (shoes)

Wind’s Gift (hair accessory)

Crown of Frost (headwear)

Nordic Rhyme (earrings)

Frozen Vow (choker)

Freezing Moment (gloves)

Winter Collection (rings)

As a five-star outfit, Crystal Poems has three evolutions. You can unlock the first two evolutions by using heartshine from the Deep Echoes rewards. For the third evolution, you need to pull a duplicate copy of the full outfit through the gacha system.

Flowing Colors

Rarity ★★★★ Style Fresh, sweet Label Playful Ability Whimsicality

Grants the ability to paint colorful graffiti, overflowing with innocence How to obtain Limited-time resonance (gacha) Evolution Flowing Colors: Dreamy

The Flowing Colors Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Painting Blossoms (hair)

Splashed Ink (outerwear)

Imaginative Painting (top)

Stained Palette (bottoms)

New Colors (socks)

Trace of the Pen (shoes)

Blank Beginnings (headpiece)

Painted Scenery (earrings)

Floral Dreamscape (backpiece)

In order to evolve Flowing Colors to Flowing Colors: Dreamy, you need to pull a duplicate copy of the full outfit through the gacha system.

Blooming Dreams

Rarity ★★★★★ Style Sweet, fresh Label Fairy, fantasy Ability Floating

Grants a unique floating experience, staying gracefully aloft by gently fluttering delicate wings How to obtain Limited-time resonance (gacha) Evolution Blooming Dreams: Tides, Blooming Dreams: Glow, and Blooming Dreams: Phoenix

The Blooming Dreams Infinity Nikki ability outfit is made up of the following pieces:

Fairy Song (hair)

Flower Melody (dress)

Path of Flowers (shoes)

Chasing Petals (hair accessory)

Blooming Crown (headpiece)

Sea of Pearls (earrings)

Mystic Woods (choker)

Feathered Dreamscape (gloves)

Embracing Vines (arm accessory)

Wings of Wish (backpiece)

As a five-star outfit, Blooming Dreams has three evolutions. You can unlock each level of evolution by collecting duplicate copies of the full outfit through the gacha system. In the process, you can also claim special photo props as bonus rewards.

How do I unlock Infinity Nikki ability outfits through Heart of Infinity?

You can unlock Infinity Nikki ability outfits through Heart of Infinity by progressing through the story quests, and then using whimstars and bling. Heart of Infinity is similar to a skill tree in other RPGs, allowing you to unlock new ability outfits, passive buffs, and sketches.

However, most ability outfit nodes are locked entirely until you progress to a specific point in the story. For example, you can’t unlock the animal grooming ability outfit until Jean and Ruby ask you to gather some floof yarn to fix the strings on the Great Wishtree – even if you already have enough whimstars and materials to craft the outfit.

Luckily, you can unlock floating and purification during your introduction to the game. After that, you get animal grooming, bug catching, and fishing during the early stages of Chapter 1: Wishes Without Wings, so you don’t have to wait long before you can go out exploring and gathering materials.

What happens when I evolve an Infinity Nikki ability outfit?

Evolving an Infinity Nikki ability outfit simply unlocks an alternate version of that outfit. The changes are entirely cosmetic, with both the ability and the outfit’s stats remaining the same.

Evolving an outfit in Infinity Nikki does not replace the base outfit. You’re essentially just unlocking a second copy of the outfit in a different color, so you don’t have to worry about losing any of your favorite pieces.

Will there be more Infinity Nikki ability outfits?

Infold hasn’t announced anything, but we think it’s likely that there will be more Infinity Nikki ability outfits in the future. It’s especially likely that we’ll see different abilities arrive in-game as the map continues to expand, similar to the Floral Memory outfit introducing the floral gliding ability in Stonewoods, and the Starlet Burst outfit introducing the shrinking ability when you get to the Wishing Woods.

Of course, we’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as Infold announces any new ability outfits. For now, be sure to keep an eye on our Infinity Nikki update guide to keep on top of all the latest announcements and livestreams.

If you need help gathering materials for all the Infinity Nikki ability outfits, be sure to check out our Infinity Nikki animals, Infinity Nikki insects, and Infinity Nikki fish guides. Or, for more adventures to embark on, we’ve got plenty of guides for the best mobile RPGs, including our Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Wuthering Waves codes.