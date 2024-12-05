Infinity Nikki animals - materials, locations, and more

Infinity Nikki animals are absolutely adorable, and, with the help of your animal-grooming ability, they’re also a great source of unique materials. In this guide, we help you track down all the different animals and teach you how to groom them, so you can farm heaps of materials and craft all your favorite clothes and accessories.

Along with Infinity Nikki insects and Infinity Nikki fish, animal materials are vital if you want to craft the Infinity Nikki ability outfits. However, not all outfits are craftable, and some are only available on the Infinity Nikki banners. So be sure to check out our Infinity Nikki codes list and Infinity Nikki events schedule to snap up plenty of diamonds so you can fill your wardrobe with all the cutest clothes and costumes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Infinity Nikki animals:

All Infinity Nikki animals

There are currently 25 different Infinity Nikki animals that you can groom to obtain materials. Here are all the animals we’ve found so far, along with their material drops and where to find them:

Ambird

Material drops: ambird feather

Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, Wishing Woods, and Memorial Mountains

Beretsant

Material drops: beretsant feather and beretsant feather essence

Location: Stoneville and the Abandoned District

Bibcoon

Material drops: bibcoon furball, and bibcoon furball essence

Locations: around Bibcoon’s Chuckle Club in Florawish

Blushbunny

Material drops: bunny fluff and bunny fluff essence

Locations: grassy areas around Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, Wishing Woods, and Memorial Mountains

Bowler

Material drops: bowler fluff and bowler fluff essence

Locations: Stoneville

Bowtie cat

Material drops: bowtie fluff

Locations: meadows and rooftops around Florawish, Stoneville, and Abandoned District

Bullquet

Material drops: bullquet felt and bullquet felt essence

Locations: Breezy Meadow. If the bullquet is running around and bucking, you must first catch all of the bustleflies around its horns

Celebcrow

Material drops: celebcrow feather

Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Cushion squirrel

Material drops: cushion fluff

Locations: meadows and forests in Florawish, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Floof

Material drops: floof yarn

Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, and Abandoned District

Florasheep

Material drops: floral fleece and floral fleece essence

Location: Stoneville and Abandoned District

Florist sheep

Material drops: florascent wool

Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, and Abandoned District

Knight stallion

Material drops: stallion locks

Locations: lush areas in Breezy Meadow and the Wishing Woods

Longstocking

Material drops: longstocking wool and longstocking wool essence

Locations: among flowers and on inaccessible slopes in Breezy Meadow, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Noble pony

Material drops: pony curls and pony curls essence

Locations: lush areas in Breezy Meadow

Rosecrown swan

Material drops: rose velvet and rose velvet essence

Locations: near the Swan Gazebo in Breezy Meadow

Shirtcat

Material drops: shirtcat fluff

Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Suspenders weasel

Material drops: suspenders fluff and suspenders essence

Locations: Stoneville and Abandoned District

Tuxtail swan

Material drops: night velvet and night velvet essence

Locations: near the Swan Gazebo in Breezy Meadow

During the pre-launch livestream, Infold also showcased some Infinity Nikki animals that we’ve not had the chance to encounter in the game just yet. They are:

Crowned parrot – local to the Wishing Woods

– local to the Wishing Woods Hooded Owl – local to the Wishing Woods

– local to the Wishing Woods Wreathdoe – local to the Wishing Woods

– local to the Wishing Woods Crowndeer – local to the Wishing Woods

We’ll be sure to update this guide when we have more info on the rest of the animals we haven’t found yet, so check back soon!

How do I groom Infinity Nikki animals?

In order to groom animals in Infinity Nikki, you first need to unlock and craft the animal grooming ability outfit, Bye-Bye Dust. Luckily, you unlock this outfit during the first chapter of the main story quest, meaning you get access to it shortly after arriving in Florawish.

After unlocking Bye-Bye Dust, you can equip the animal-grooming ability to your ability wheel to easily switch between it and your other ability outfits. With this equipped, hold down the ability button to stealthily approach an animal. When the brush icon appears above the animal’s head, you can release the button to start grooming.

Note that some animals are wary of humans, and may run away if you don’t sneak up on them, while others are very friendly and you can run straight up to them. There are also some animals that require you to complete an additional step before they’ll allow you to groom them. For example, if you want to groom a bullquet, you must first catch the bugs around its horns to calm it.

How do I get Infinity Nikki animal material essence?

In addition to their base material, some animals also provide essence, which you need in order to craft certain sketches. In order to obtain animal material essence, you first need to upgrade the animal-grooming ability through the Heart of Infinity skill tree.

There are three different nodes that allow you to obtain animal-grooming essence in different parts of Miraland, each of which costs animal-grooming insight, bling, and whimstars – however, you need to unlock them in order. Once you unlock the specific nodes in the Heart of Infinity, you can then obtain essence when grooming animals in the corresponding areas.

How do I track Infinity Nikki animals?

After you’ve groomed an animal for the first time, you can then track that animal through the in-game map. You can do this by opening your map, selecting the book icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen, heading to the tab with the paw print icon, and finding the animal material you wish to track in the list. You then simply need to hit the ‘track’ button, and the game will highlight the nearest location on your map.

The highlighted location then appears on both your main map and your minimap. When you groom all the corresponding animals in the highlighted area, the game continues to highlight different locations until you’ve groomed them all. If you want to cancel tracking, you can open the map and hit the ‘x’ button next to the tracking message.

How do I unlock precise tracking for Infinity Nikki animals?

After you’ve groomed a specific animal a certain amount of times, you can unlock precise tracking. Instead of highlighting a general area, precise tracking shows you the exact location of the animal you’re tracking, making it much easier to hunt them down.

In order to unlock precise tracking for Infinity Nikki animals, you need to collect either ten, 30, or 50 of their materials, depending on the animal and the quality of their material. You can check your progress at any time by heading to the in-game map, opening the collections book, selecting the animal material, and checking the number at the bottom of the window.

That’s all the info we’ve got on the Infinity Nikki animals for now, but we’ll be sure to update this guide if any new animals arrive in future Infinity Nikki updates. In the meantime, if you fancy some more gacha game goodness, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, Zenless Zone Zero codes, and Wuthering Waves codes to grab some fab freebies.