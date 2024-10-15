We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Infinity Nikki codes October 2024

All of the new Infinity Nikki codes for free crystals, threads of purity, and bling so you can explore the open-world game with ease.

Infinity Nikki codes - Nikki walking down a cobbled street with three cats and a tanuki
Published:

Infinity Nikki 

What are the new Infinity Nikki codes? This upcoming cozy open-world gacha game stars Nikki as she travels across Miraland with her precious little pal Momo. When the release date arrives you can expect to encounter many mythical creatures and try on some stylish outfits.

The game is in closed beta until October 22, 2024, so jump on the code below as soon as possible to grab some free crystals, threads of purity, and bling to make traversing the adorable world a little easier. Make sure you check out our Infinity Nikki release date guide for even more information.

Here are all of the new Infinity Nikki codes:

  • NIKKI20241022 – five crystals, 20 threads of purity, and 10k bling (new!)

The Infinity Nikki code redemption screen with the Pocket Tactics logo in the corner

How do I redeem Infinity Nikki codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming the Infinity Nikki code during the current beta:

  1. Start-up Infinity Nikki
  2. Open the settings menu
  3. Click ‘Other’ then ‘Redeem rewards’
  4. Type or paste in your code
  5. Hit apply

It’s worth noting that this information is bound to change when the game arrives on mobile.

How do I get more Infinity Nikki codes?

As the game is currently in closed beta, it’s hard to say how Papergames will choose to release more codes. However, if the developer follows the lead of Hoyoverse or other popular gacha games, we may see new codes to correspond with fresh updates or when the game hits a download milestone. We’ll be sure to update this guide with more information as soon as we can.

