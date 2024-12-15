Get your brushes and gloves ready for Infinity Nikki’s Companion’s Day event, a festive period dedicated to Floofs and all the other adorable creatures in InFold Games’ latest dress-up gacha game. Join Nikki and Momo as they learn more about the customs and history of Florawish.

In this new Infinity Nikki event, you get to experience Companion’s Day, a Florawish celebration dedicated to one particularly brave Floof – one of Infinity Nikki’s animals – which gave its life to save the townspeople. So far, InFold Games has been incredibly generous with its Infinity Nikki rewards, and this event is no exception, offering tons of blings, shiny bubbles, and diamonds for taking part in the event.

Based on the social media announcement, Companion’s Day has three main questlines to follow. You can assist Elea in her preparations for the festivities, help Toran find his missing Floof companion, Fluffy, and aid the residents of Florawish to celebrate love and companionship around the commemorative statue. Plus, there are daily check-in rewards and boosted drop rates at the Altar of Escalation during the event’s duration.

When is the Infinity Nikki Companion’s Day event?

The Companion’s Day Exploration Season runs from December 18 to December 29, 2024. You must complete the Wish Gathering quest before you can take part in the event.

We can’t wait to celebrate Companion’s Day in Infinity Nikki. If you’re just getting started on your adventure to Miraland, make sure you check out our Infinity Nikki codes for tons of freebies, as well as our guides to Infinity Nikki fish and Infinity Nikki insects next.