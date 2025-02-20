There’s exciting news in Miraland, as Infold has announced that the highly anticipated Infinity Nikki dyeing feature is now in the final stages of development and testing. This fresh feature means that rather than alternative colors being tied solely to outfit evolutions, you’ll soon have the ability to fully customize pieces by adjusting patterns, colors, and special effects.

In an official news post, Infold revealed that it has divided each piece into multiple sections, allowing you to try out dozens of different customization options and styles. On top of that, you’ll be able to save, import, and share your creations with other stylists around the world.

Unfortunately, due to the complexity of all those different color and pattern variations across different materials, we’re going to have to wait a little while longer before we see this feature in its full glory.

However, the upcoming 1.3 update is set to give us a sneak peek into what we can expect with a special Infinity Nikki event that revolves around a fun dyeing mini-game. But there’s a twist – this time, it’s not clothes that we’re dying. But we’re going to have to stay tuned to find out what our real test subject will be.

Of course, that’s not all. While the dyeing feature is certainly exciting, we’re also over the moon at the announcement of the new Miraland World Map. This interactive map syncs up to your game data and makes it easier to find all sorts of things, including Infinity Nikki bugs, Infinity Nikki fish, Infinity Nikki animals, whimstars, chests, and, most importantly in our opinion, those pesky dews of inspiration. Perhaps we can finally claim all of those rewards from Kilo the Cadenceborn!

In addition to all of this, version 1.3 introduces a variety of exciting features and optimizations, including more custom look templates (increasing from four to seven), a revamp for the compendium, new photography mode features, and more. Head over to our Infinity Nikki update guide for more details on the upcoming version.

With all of these fresh features, we’re super excited to head back to Miraland with Nikki and Momo in our favorite fashion-forward gacha game. If you want to join us, be sure to grab all the new Infinity Nikki codes so you can pull for your favorite outfits on the next Infinity Nikki banner. We can’t wait to see all the fresh co-ords you whip up when the dyeing feature arrives.