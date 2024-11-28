Infinity Nikki events November 2024

What are the current Infinity Nikki events? There’s always something happening in Miraland, and with our handy schedule, you never have to worry about missing a thing. From limited-time goodies and giveaways to fun festivities and adorable activities, we’ve got all the details right here.

Of course, the best part of any Infinity Nikki event is all the free diamonds on offer, which you can then use to pull on the Infinity Nikki banners to unlock even more cute clothes. But if you ever find yourself running out of resources, be sure to check out our list of all the new Infinity Nikki codes to see if there are any other rewards up for grabs.

Here’s everything in our Infinity Nikki events schedule:

Current Infinity Nikki events

Here are all of the current Infinity Nikki events:

Whimsical Journey web event

November 14 – December 15, 2024

To celebrate the launch of Infinity Nikki, you’re invited to embark on a magical adventure with the Whimsical Journey web event. Log into (or create) your Infold account and head to the event page, then complete tasks in the whim list to earn whim points. After collecting enough whim points, you can claim a variety of in-game goodies.

Here are all of the tasks on the Whimsical Journey whim list:

Complete pre-registration – 20 whim points

– 20 whim points Invite friends to complete pre-registration – 20 whim points for each friend who accepts your invitation

– 20 whim points for each friend who accepts your invitation Claim your first lucky draw – 20 whim points

– 20 whim points Download the game – 15 whim points

– 15 whim points Invite friends to download the game – 15 whim points for each friend who accepts your invitation

Here are all of the Infinity Nikki Whimsical Journey rewards:

40 whim points – 10k bling, 50 threads of purity, and 50 shiny bubbles

– 10k bling, 50 threads of purity, and 50 shiny bubbles 80 whim points – one Melted Snow: Head eureka, one Melted Snow: Hands eureka, and one Melted Snow: Feet eureka (cosmetics)

– one Melted Snow: Head eureka, one Melted Snow: Hands eureka, and one Melted Snow: Feet eureka (cosmetics) 110 whim points – 40k bling, 100 threads of purity, and 20 shining particles

Pre-registration milestones

Available until December 5, 2024

Infinity Nikki pre-registrations are open now! To celebrate the game hitting certain pre-registration milestones, Infold Games is rewarding pre-registered players with the following goodies on the game’s launch:

5 million pre-registrations – 50k bling

– 50k bling 7.25 million pre-registrations – 300 threads of purity

– 300 threads of purity 12.06 million pre-registrations – three resonite crystals

– three resonite crystals 20 million pre-registrations – Far and Away four-star outfit

– Far and Away four-star outfit 25 million pre-registrations – seven resonite crystals

– seven resonite crystals 30 million pre-registrations – ten resonite crystals

– ten resonite crystals Bonus goal: 5 million global followers across official social media – 120 diamonds

All global pre-registration milestones have now been achieved, so be sure to head to the official website and pre-register for the game to claim all these goodies on launch.

Upcoming Infinity Nikki events

Infold is yet to announce any upcoming Infinity Nikki events. But be sure to check back soon, as there are bound to be plenty of fun festivities to enjoy when the full game launches.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the official Infinity Nikki social media accounts, as Infold Games often holds giveaways and competitions that offer both in-game and physical rewards. You can follow Infinity Nikki through these socials:

Past Infinity Nikki events

Here are the past Infinity Nikki events that appeared during previous betas to give you an idea of what to expect in the future.

Reunion Playtest Check-in

During the Reunion Playtest, Infinity Nikki beta participants could claim a total of 20 revelation crystals by simply logging in. It didn’t require you to log in for seven consecutive days, either – you just needed to log in for a total of seven days throughout the event’s duration. As events like these are a staple in many gacha games, we think it’s likely that we’ll see more check-in events in the future, so stay tuned.

That’s everything on our Infinity Nikki events schedule right now. For more fun in other gacha games, be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero events, Genshin Impact events, Honkai Star Rail events, and Wuthering Waves events guides to keep the good times rolling.