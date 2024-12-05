Infinity Nikki fish and where to catch them

In Infinity Nikki, fish are another key resource when it comes to crafting all your favorite clothes and accessories. In this guide, we list all the different types of fish, their descriptions, and where to find them, as well as details on how to catch fish, how to collect fish essence, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Infinity Nikki fish:

All Infinity Nikki fish

There are currently 16 fish that you can catch in Infinity Nikki. Here are all the fish we’ve found so far:

Brushie Description: a small fish found in various bodies of water across Miraland. Its delicate, brush-like tail is highly useful for applying makeup Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Bow fish Description: a small fish found in various bodies of water across Miraland. If you’re looking to create accessories with exquisite bows, the tail of it would be an excellent choice Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, Wishing Woods, and Memorial Mountain

Brusher Description: a medium-sized fish found in various waters. Its large tail is an invaluable helper for dyeing large parts of hair and clothes Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Quillfin Description: a small fish found in the waters of Wishfield. With a tail as soft as feathers, it’s perfect for crafting clothing with an elegant lace trim Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Toque Fish Description: a medium-sized fish found only in the waters of Florawish. Its dorsal fin, resembling a chef’s hat, is lightweight and easy to clean, making it ideal for crafting lightweight and practical clothing Locations: Florawish

Carryfin Description: a fish found only in the waters of Florawish. The popular handbag styles in Wishfield clearly show people’s preference for its petite and charming appearance Locations: Florawish

Ruffin Description: a medium-sized fish found in rivers. To craft a dress dazzling enough for a grand event, one must use the shiny chest fin of a ruffin Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, and Stoneville

Hairpin loach Description: a small-sized fish found in the cave waters. Jewelry crafted from its transparent dorsal fin features a texture akin to crystal Locations: Florawish and Wishing Woods

Lamp fish Description: a medium-sized fish found in the cave waters in Wishfield. Its lantern-like, sturdy, and translucent scales can protect clothing fibers Locations: Florawish and Wishing Woods

Whisker fish Description: a medium-sized fish unique to Breezy Meadow. Its long, silvery whiskers hold the secret to a fabric’s enhanced flexibility Locations: Breezy Meadow

Ribbon eel Description: a medium-sized fish found only in Breezy Meadow. The windswept satin ribbons of a dress resemble the ribbon eel gracefully dancing in the sea Locations: Breezy Meadow

Handkerfin Description: a medium-sized fish found solely in the waters of Stonewoods. Its ease of cleaning makes it a must-have for home clothing. Crafting clothes out of its scales effortlessly satisfies this requirement Locations: Stoneville and Abandoned District

Kercheif fish Description: a medium-sized fish unique to the waters of Stonewoods. The caring elders often use its thick, soft fins to sew warm clothing Locations: Stoneville and Abandoned District

Tulletail Description: a large fish unique to the Stellar Fishing Ground in Stonewoods. Transparent as water, it’s essential for creating the dreamy vibe of a gauze skirt Locations: Abandoned District

We’re still on the hunt for the last two Infinity Nikki fish to complete our collection, but we’ll be sure to update this guide when we find them!

How do I fish in Infinity Nikki?

In order to fish in Infinity Nikki, you need to unlock the fishing ability outfit, Rippling Serenity. Luckily, you unlock this outfit during the first chapter of the main story quest, when Timis asks you to catch a brushie for her in Florawish.

After unlocking Rippling Serenity, the game automatically equips the outfit to your ability wheel, allowing you to easily switch between it and your other ability outfits. With the fishing ability selected, approach a body of water with ripples and fish silhouettes, then press the ability button to cast your line. The game will notify you when you get a bite. From there, you simply need to pull the rod in the opposite direction to where the fish is swimming until its stamina is depleted, then repeatedly tap the reel button.

Larger and rarer fish may require you to repeat this process several times, but don’t worry – Infinity Nikki fishing is very forgiving, so you won’t lose your haul unless you actively choose to let go!

How do I get Infinity Nikki fish essence?

In addition to their base material, some fish also provide essence, which you need in order to craft certain sketches. In order to obtain fish essence, you first need to upgrade your fishing ability through the Heart of Infinity skill tree.

There are three different nodes that allow you to obtain fish essence in different parts of Miraland, each of which costs fishing insight, bling, and whimstars – however, you need to unlock them in order. Once you unlock the specific nodes in the Heart of Infinity, you can then obtain essence when catching fish in the corresponding areas.

Here are all the different types of Infinity Nikki fish essence we’ve found so far:

Quillfin essence

Toque fish essence

Carryfin essence

Ruffin essence

Lamp fish essence

Whisker fish essence

Ribbon eel essence

Handkerfin essence

Kerchief fish essence

Tulletail essence

How do I track Infinity Nikki fish?

After you’ve caught a fish for the first time, you can then track that fish through the in-game map. You can do this by opening your map, selecting the book icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen, heading to the tab with the fish icon, and finding the fish you wish to track in the list. You then simply need to hit the ‘track’ button, and the game will highlight the nearest location on your map.

The highlighted location then appears on both your main map and your minimap. When you catch all the corresponding fish in the highlighted area, the game continues to highlight different locations until you’ve caught them all. If you want to cancel tracking, you can open the map and hit the ‘x’ button next to the tracking message.

How do I unlock precise tracking for Infinity Nikki fish?

After you’ve caught a certain quantity of a specific fish, you can unlock precise tracking for it. Instead of highlighting a general area, precise tracking shows you the exact location of the fish you’re tracking, making it much easier to find them.

In order to unlock precise tracking for an Infinity Nikki fish, you need to collect either 100kg, 60kg, or 20kg of that specific fish, depending on the quality of the fish. You can check your progress at any time by heading to the in-game map, opening the collections book, selecting the fish, and checking the number at the bottom of the window.

