There's nothing better than having your own base to build up in a game. Getting to put your own touch on where you live and show off your personality? Yes. Sign me up. However, Infinity Nikki's latest expansion adds quite a few restrictions - even more than Genshin Impact's cursed serenitea pot.

Infinity Nikki's 1.9 update debuted in September and had a lot of us hoping that it would learn from the previous mistakes of other gacha games to create a better build mode. Well… that sadly hasn't happened. Infold Games released a statement saying they were rethinking the pricing after immediate kickback about how much it would cost to furnish anything.

"To meet everyone's expectations for a true Home, in this version, we prepared multiple free outfits, opened up a 90,000㎡ island with a 100m build height, and offered over 999 pieces of free furniture to make sure every player could freely create their dream Home". That's nice, you actually get some free space to play with! She says, with heavy sarcasm. The other kicker is that of the '999+' free items, the vast majority of them are foundation items, grass, and shrubs that I'm not even sure count as 'furniture'.

The other key issues include the sheer cost of items using Astrelite. Sure, you get 60 per hour, but items cost upwards of 1,500 in most cases. That's 25 hours of saving for one singular thing. XP is also capped at 100 a day, meaning it'll take you a long time to gain any real traction and unlock new functions. Also… there's no undo button while building? That alone is enough to put me off.

Genshin Impact's issues with the serenitea pot now pale in comparison. Sure, crafting takes a while and there's a load limit, but you can actually farm materials in the overworld, and afford some chairs and tables right off the bat.

Hopefully, Infold will take on this feedback and update the build mode in due course to satisfy our homemaking needs. Then I'm still hoping that Hoyoverse will update the teapot - it's been years, and we're so overdue for a substantial change.

As one Reddit user says, "Infinity Nikki never fails to disappoint its players 🥰", so we recommend you grab these Genshin Impact codes, Wuthering Waves codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes instead.