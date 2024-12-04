Infinity Nikki insects and where to find them

Infinity Nikki insects are an important resource in this cozy open-world game. There are heaps of sketches that require you to catch specific creepy crawlies in order to craft new clothing pieces and accessories, but it can be hard to track them down at first. In this guide, we list all of the Infinity Nikki bugs, their locations, and how to catch them, so you can continue exploring Miraland in style.

You also need insects and their essence to craft some of the Infinity Nikki ability outfits, as well as Infinity Nikki animals and Infinity Nikki fish, so be sure to check out our other guides.

Here’s everything you need to know about Infinity Nikki insects.

All Infinity Nikki insects

There are 17 different insects that you can catch in Infinity Nikki. Here are all the ones we’ve found so far:

Pin hopper Description: a lively insect found in meadows. It’s known for its astonishingly flexible legs, making it especially valuable for creating elastic clothing and accessories Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, Wishing Woods, and Memorial Mountains

Pearl wings Description: a lively insect found near flowers. Their faintly glowing wings are perfect for crafting transparent, crystalline accessories Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, Wishing Woods, and Memorial Mountains

Foodie bee Description: a bustling bee often seen in flower bushes. Its sweet, vibrant colors make it a popular choice for children’s clothing Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Weavespider Description: a spider often found on webs in ruins and isolated places. Weavespider silk is perfect for crafting warm and thick clothing like sweaters Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Balletfly Description: an insect that lives near water. Its delicate, transparent wings are perfect for creating exquisite lace that adds a touch of grace to any ballroom attire Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Gogglebug Description: an insect found near the water’s surface. The waterproof components in its eyes make it ideal for creating water-resistant clothing Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Wiztle Description: an insect found under wooden boxes in architectural ruins. With a horn shaped like a pointed hat, it adds elegance and beauty to headwear Locations: Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Knitmoth Description: an insect frequenting the residential area at night. The intricate patterns on its wings, reminiscent of embroidery made with care, are great for clothing that needs fine needlework Locations: (night only) Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Glimmerdrop Description: a nocturnal insect found all across Miraland. It possesses a glowing abdomen designed for seeking mates, making it ideal for crafting accessories as gifts for loved ones Locations: (night only) Florawish, Breezy Meadow, Stoneville, Abandoned District, and Wishing Woods

Socko Description: a vibrant insect frequently found beneath woolfruit trees on sunny days. It converts fibers into a thick, high-quality yarn ideal for knitting Locations: (sunny days only) Florawish and Breezy Meadow

Chimecada Description: an insect often found chirping on sturdy forest trees. Stylists can turn a chimecada’s abdomen into an accessory that’s perfect for performance costumes Locations: Florawish and Breezy Meadow

Blossom beetle Description: a lively insect that you can often find rolling florapoms around Breezy Meadow. It carries a distinct floral fragrance around its abdomen, which adds a delightful scent to clothes and accessories Locations: Breezy Meadow

Scarf worm Description: an insect found in Stonewoods. Resembling a wool scarf, it’s suitable for crafting warm, windproof wool fabric Locations: Stoneville and Abandoned District

Scarfmoth Description: an insect often found fluttering gracefully on top of the Stonetrees. Clothing made from its delicate wings allows the wearer to move with a similar lightness and ease Locations: Stoneville and Abandoned District

Bustlefly Description: an insect found around a bullquet’s horns or near the ruins in Breezy Meadow. Its fibrous, lightweight abdomen is suitable for crafting garments with voluminous hemlines Locations: Breezy Meadow

There are currently two Infinity Nikki insects that we haven’t found yet. Check back later!

How do I catch Infinity Nikki insects?

In order to catch bugs in Infinity Nikki, you first need to unlock the bug-catching ability outfit, Afternoon Shine. You unlock this outfit during the first chapter of the main story quest line.

After unlocking Afternoon Shine, you can equip the bug-catching ability to your ability wheel to easily switch between it and your other ability outfits. With this ability outfit equipped, hold down the ability button to stealthily approach a bug. When the net glows pink, release the button to successfully capture the bug.

How do I get Infinity Nikki insect essence?

Some insects can also provide something called essence, which you need in order to craft certain sketches. In order to obtain essence, you need to upgrade your bug-catching ability through the Heart of Infinity skill tree. There are three different nodes that allow you to obtain bug-catching essence in different parts of Miraland, each of which cost bug-catching insight, bling, and whimstars – however, you need to unlock them in order.

Once you unlock the specific nodes in the Heart of Infinity, you can then obtain essence when catching specific insects in the corresponding areas. Here are all the different types of Infinity Nikki insect essence:

Wiztle essence

Socko essence

Chimecada essence

Blossom beetle essence

Bustlefly essence

How do I track Infinity Nikki insects?

After you’ve collected an insect, you can then track it through the in-game map. You can do this by opening your map, selecting the book icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen, heading to the tab with the bug icon, and finding the bug you wish to track in the list. You then simply need to hit the ‘track’ button, and the game will highlight the nearest location on your map.

The highlighted location then appears on both your main map and your minimap. When you collect all the corresponding insects in the highlighted area, the game continues to highlight different locations until you’ve collected them all. If you want to cancel tracking, you can open the map and hit the ‘x’ button next to the tracking message.

How do I unlock precise tracking for Infinity Nikki insects?

Once you have collected a specific number of each insect, you can unlock precise tracking for it. With precise tracking, instead of the tracking feature highlighting a rough area on the map, it points out the specific locations for the insects, making it easier for you to hunt them down.

Depending on the bug’s quality, you need to collect either 50, 30, or ten of them to unlock their precise tracking. You can check your progress at any time by heading to the in-game map, opening the collections book, selecting the insect, and checking the number at the bottom of the window.

