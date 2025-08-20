The Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab could be the game's redemption

Stop the presses - there's an Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collaboration happening and we can't quite get our heads around it. Will this draw us back to play the fashion-focused gacha game after a tumultuous 2025?

The news dropped randomly on August 20, with a trailer on the Infinity Nikki YouTube Channel, and social media posts announcing a collab between Infold's gacha game and ConcernedApe's iconic farming game.

There are no real details on what this collaboration will entail just yet. The trailer starts with Junimos pottering around a farm in Stardew, and then sees a green one be transported into the world of Infinity Nikki. Whether this means that farming is coming to the game, or a Junimo-themed outfit for Momo, or a rustic range of clothing, we can't be certain.

Prior to this, I can only recall Stardew-themed cards appearing in Balatro as a crossover between the iconic title and any other game. There's the Symphony of Seasons concert tour, a cookbook, and merch made with FanGamer, but in terms of official collaborations with other IPs, this might be the first.

It does beg the question, why Infinity Nikki? Or why a gacha at all, really. Stardew is all about the slow life, and a greedy gacha title feels like the opposite of that. Also, it's been a rocky year for Infinity Nikki to say the least - the game hit some controversy with changes that were implemented, and with a lack of appropriate fixes or compensation. We have an interview with the Infinity Nikki team that kind of sums it up.

Either way, I'm very intrigued. This collab has probably been in the works for a while now, but is finally nearing fruition. You can check it out when it goes live on September 1, 2025.

