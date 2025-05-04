Want to know if you can play Infinity Nikki on Steam Deck? You're in the right spot, as this gorgeous action-adventure game, and the fifth installment to the hugely popular Nikki series, has plenty to offer with a beautiful open-world, lots of puzzles to solve, and an overflowing closet of outfits to help you on your quest to rescue the magical god of wishes. But is the Infinity Nikki Steam Deck gameplay as pretty as your hard-earned clothes? We've got everything you need to know.

Can I play Infinity Nikki on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Infinity Nikki on Steam Deck. You can take part in stylist duels, change up gameplay with different outfits by shrinking yourself or gliding from spot to spot, and like with other popular gacha games, roll for accessories and items of clothing to help you out on your adventure. As is expected, there might be some graphical limitations in comparison to playing the game on a desktop set-up, but it likely won't take away from the game's beautiful scenery and fashionable fits.

Is Infinity Nikki Steam Deck verified?

No, Infinity Nikki is not currently Steam Deck verified. This isn't to say that the game is completely unplayable on the handheld console, just that it might require some tweaks to the graphics settings, or certain text boxes might be a little hard to read on a noticeably smaller screen size. But like with anything, you simply need to change things around until they suit your needs, and then you'll be free to explore Miraland at your leisure.

How do I install Infinity Nikki on Steam Deck?

To install Infinity Nikki, you just need to open the Steam Marketplace, search for the game to purchase, add it to your library, and then initiate a download when the prompt appears on your screen. As simple as that, provided you have the required 60GB of storage space.

