Infinity Nikki 1.0 livestream - all the details

The pre-release Infinity Nikki livestream is here, revealing all the exciting features, events, banners, and more that you can expect from update 1.0. In this guide, we show you where to watch the livestream, and summarize all the most important features and optimizations, so you know what to expect on your next adventure in Miraland.

As with other live service and gacha games, Infinity Nikki updates are sure to bring plenty of exciting new content every few weeks, and even some new Infinity Nikki codes, so be sure to keep an eye on this guide to keep up to date with all the future livestreams and versions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 1.0 Infinity Nikki update and livestream.

When is the Infinity Nikki livestream?

The Infinity Nikki official release special program went live on Friday, November 29 at 18:00 (UTC+8).

Here’s the start time for different timezones:

Friday, November 29 at 02:00 PDT

Friday, November 29 at 05:00 EDT

Friday, November 29 at 11:00 CEST

Friday, November 29 at 10:00 GMT

You can watch the livestream in full below, or head over to the official Infinity Nikki YouTube channel.

What are the banners for Infinity Nikki 1.0?

The Infinity Nikki 1.0 banners feature two time-limited five-star outfits and two time-limited four-star outfits.

The first banner, Blooming Fantasy, features two outfits we haven’t seen in previous betas. It features the five-star, fairy-inspired floating outfit, Blooming Dreams, along with the four-star photography-inspired outfit, Moment Capturer.

The second banner, Butterfly Dream, is one we’ve seen in the Reunion Playtest. It features the five-star, butterfly-inspired outfit, Flutter Storm, along with the four-star, artist-inspired whimsicality outfit, Flowing Colors.

Here are the banners for Infinity Nikki 1.0:

Blooming Fantasy

Blooming Dreams (five-star, floating)

Moment Capturer (four-star)

Butterfly Dream

Flutter Storm (five-star)

Flowing Colors (four-star, whimsicality)

Is there a new ability outfit in Infinity Nikki 1.0?

In addition to the ones we’ve already seen in the Reunion Playtest, Infinity Nikki 1.0 introduces the new Starlet Burst ability outfit.

Starlet Burst shrinks Nikki down to a tiny size, allowing you to ride on Momo’s head and explore areas you previously couldn’t get to. To find out more about Starlet Burst and what other abilities you can unlock in the game, keep an eye out for our upcoming Infinity Nikki ability outfits guide.

Are there any other new outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.0?

Infinity Nikki 1.0 introduces the new Miracle Outfit, Wishful Aurosa. You can unlock the sketch for this outfit by progressing through the main story quests and completing Chapter 8: Blooming Aurosa.

The theme of this outfit is the eternal Aurosa, featuring a clock design on the chest that symbolizes eternity, and a wishbone design at the hem representing a garden fence to compliment the rose petal shape of the skirt. This outfit plays an important part in the main storyline, while also looking absolutely breathtaking – so you better get collecting to gather all the materials you need!

In addition to the new Miracle Outfit, ability outfit, and banners, there are plenty of other new outfits in version 1.0. The list of outfits available on the permanent banner is expanding, with two new five-star outfits and two new four-star outfits joining the pool. Here’s a list of the outfits that will be available on the permanent banner after version 1.0:

Fairytale Swan (five-star)

Blossoming Stars (five-star)

Whispers of Waves (five-star)

Crystal Poems (five-star)

Breezy Tea Time (four-star, animal grooming)

Forest’s Fluttering (four-star, bug catching)

Tidal Shark Mirage (four-star, fishing)

Sweet Jazz Nights (four-star)

There are also new outfits coming to the in-game store. They are:

Moonlight Oath

Scaly Dream

First Love

Whimsical Picnic

Bibcoon Realm

Monster Girl

Cozy Adventure

Bright Days

Quirky Idea

Sweet Honey

There are also some new outfits that you can obtain while exploring the world. They are:

Far and Away (pre-registration milestone reward)

Starwish Echoes (obtained by offering Dews of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn)

Is there a new area in Infinity Nikki 1.0?

Following the Reunion Playtest, version 1.0 introduces a whole new area called the Wishing Woods. The Wishing Woods is a place few humans have ventured to and is home to the Faewish Sprites. It’s a magical, dreamlike realm where the Wishing One created his descendants, and is made up of several distinct areas:

The Wish Pass Office

The Valley

The Inspection Center

Timis’s Beauty Lab

The Swordsmith Ruins

The Land of Starfall

The Bizarre Wish Hills

The Aurosa Valley

The Grand Millewish Tree

You can get a glimpse of each of these locations during the official release special program to see what magical adventures await.

Additionally, while it’s not ready for release yet, the livestream showcased an upcoming feature that allows you to decorate your own island. Similar to the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact, you’re able to obtain and create beautiful furnishings while adventuring around the world, then use those to customize your own place. Then, using Nikki’s construction ability, you’ll be able to design a house and garden to your tastes, creating your own magical getaway in Miraland.

This feature is still in development and will take a while before it’s fully ready. But we’ll be sure to add any new information here as soon as we find out more.

Are there any new collectibles and animals in Infinity Nikki 1.0?

The Wishing Woods area introduces a variety of new animals, bugs, and collectibles we haven’t seen in previous betas. The new collectibles include glimmergrass, one of the most common plants in the area, and the chronos tree, which produces sol fruit during the day and stellar fruit at night.

The Wishing Woods also introduces new bugs – the maskwing and the mani beetle – as well as a variety of new animals, including the crowned parrot, hooded owl, wreathdoe, and crowndeer.

There’s also a legendary creature in the Wishing Woods, known as the dawn fox. The dawn fox is very wary of humans – even if you approach it carefully in your animal grooming outfit, it might still run away and hide in its den. Luckily, since Momo isn’t human, you can use him to get close to the dawn fox using the new Starlet Burst ability outfit.

Are there any events in Infinity Nikki 1.0?

There are heaps of events in Infinity Nikki update 1.0, including Nikki’s special birthday event, where you can claim the adorable four-star outfit, Starlit Celebration. There are also two check-in events where you can claim 20 resonite crystals and 20 revelation crystals, an event where you can obtain an additional 18 resonite crystals for completing daily wishes, and more.

Are there any new features in Infinity Nikki 1.0?

Version 1.0 introduces a variety of new features and mini-games. These include the new Box Game: Wishing Orb Express, Wishball, the Doodle Palette Dash, and Squirrel Statue Dodge. All of these are available in the new Wishing Woods area.

Additionally, there are two new trials available in version 1.0, in the form of Timis’s Beauty Lab and the Swordsmith Ruins. In Timis’s Beauty Lab, Nikki and Momo head inside to fix the lab, which has gone haywire due to invading mutated vines. In Swordsmith Ruins, Nikki and Momo team up with Giroda in search of a way to protect the Grand Millewish Tree from the Desperate Vines. Both trials introduce new mechanics, threats, and different types of challenges to test you, but you’ll get plenty of bling and whimstars for your efforts.

What are the Infinity Nikki 1.0 update optimizations?

Based on feedback from the Reunion Playtest, Infold and Papergames have been working hard to introduce a variety of optimizations to Infinity Nikki, improving the game in many areas.

First, mobile compatibility, mobile controls, and PC controller support have seen substantial optimizations. These updates are already in the testing phase and will be available after the official release.

The daily wishes feature has also seen some optimizations, with the tasks now including keywords to make them a little more clear, and a tracker to help you see your progress.

There are also some adjustments to the clothing evolution system, reducing the overall difficulty and cost of evolution. Now, to unlock the third evolution stage of a complete outfit, you only need to collect the same outfit twice. Additionally, while you’re collecting the outfit again, you can use the Deep Echoes feature to claim heartshines, then use those to unlock the first and second evolution stages of the outfit.

