Infinity Nikki Version 1.5 just dropped, and here's why you need to play it

Infinity Nikki Version 1.5 dropped today, and it's the biggest yet. Arriving alongside the long-awaited Steam release, the new Bubble Season update may not boast the 2.0 title, but it certainly brings with it enough new content to rival any major patch we've seen in other gacha games, including some features we've been eagerly anticipating since launch.

Bubble Season introduces a fresh storyline where we find ourselves heading off to the Sea of Stars, which opens with an absolutely stunning segment that introduces you to this mysterious land. While I've not had the chance to play much yet, this new area looks utterly enchanting, and the storyline has that wonderful mixture of whimsy and darkness that we've come to expect from the Nikki series, so I'm super excited to see how the events unfold.

Beyond the Sea of Stars, the new update also introduces the new Serenity Island area, featuring exclusive, world, and random quests, seven new curio domains, the new Bubble Hopper minigame, the Breezy Bubbleboat that allows you to float over the island, and more.

On top of the new story and areas, Bubble Season finally introduces multiplayer, allowing you to head out and explore the entirety of Miraland with your bestest buddy and explore this adorable cozy game in two-player co-op, hand-in-hand. No, really – you can hold hands. It's really cute.

Of course, the co-op gameplay isn't all about hand-holding. This new Infinity Nikki update also introduces a variety of co-op puzzles that require you to work together. These include Bubble Trails, where you must team up and use colorful bubbles to guide each other to the finish line, and Bubble Escort, where you have to protect a fragile bubble as it travels along a winding path.

The multiplayer shenanigans don't stop at the two-player exploration mode, either. Infinity Nikki Version 1.5 also introduces the option to head to the Sea of Stars to experience social gameplay with a wider group of stylists, showing off your looks in the new Swish & Stitch Soiree permanent event.

Before you do that, though, you might want to check out the new DIY Workshop. That's right – at long last, the Infinity Nikki dyeing feature is finally here, and it's not all about the bullquets this time. You can now fully customize specific pieces, changing colors and patterns to your liking.

While you only have a couple of colors unlocked by default, there's a pretty decent range of pieces for you to customize, and I've already had so much fun playing with the different options. I can see a heap of potential here, and I can't wait to see what other stylists do with this new feature.

If that isn't enough for you, there are plenty of Infinity Nikki events in the new version, and it feels like Infold is giving away more freebies than ever. In addition to Infinity Nikki codes that give you a decent pile of pulls, you can also claim a bunch of resonite crystals, revelation crystals, and diamonds through the in-game mail and events, most of which you can grab by simply logging in. This is much appreciated, considering the current Infinity Nikki banners feature two breathtaking five-star outfits that I desperately need.

We also get a heap of free outfits in Version 1.5. Firstly, if you missed any of the nine free Heartfelt Gifts outfits the first time around, you've got a second chance to grab them between now and June 4. You can also get the gorgeous five-star Miracle Outfit, Sea of Stars, and two new four-star outfits, Springbloom Enchantment and Heartlake Ripples, through the Heart of Infinity, as well as the four-star Puffy Panda outfit and the three-star Honey Hunter outfit through events.

With all this fresh content and the new Steam release, it feels like there's never been a better time for new and returning players to dive back into Miraland. Personally, after having to take a bit of a break over the last few months, I've fallen in love with Infinity Nikki all over again, and I can't wait to see what's on the horizon for our little pink star.

If you're gearing up to head out on this magical adventure, we've got plenty of guides to help you out. Be sure to check out our Infinity Nikki bugs, Infinity Nikki animals, and Infinity Nikki fish guides to learn all about the flora and fauna of Miraland and gather the materials you need to craft all those handy Infinity Nikki ability outfits.