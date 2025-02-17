If the Steam Deck and Kindle had a baby, this is what it might look like

Gaming handhelds are everywhere in 2025, with many boasting specs and technical capabilities that seemed unimaginable just a few years ago. Then, there’s the Ink Console. This new device is seemingly inspired by the wave of e-ink devices we’ve seen pop up in recent years, including TCL’s Nxtpaper tablets and phones, and looks like what you might get if you smushed a Steam Deck and a Kindle together. We mean that in a good way.

Much like the Playdate from our list of the best retro handhelds, the Ink Console is clearly intended for a specific gaming niche. You won’t be able to play Steam Deck games or stream Xbox Games Pass games on this thing, instead, it’s launching with some black-and-white text adventure exclusives. Not only that, but the team behind the Ink Console is also introducing the You Create Software Development Kit, which, as you can probably assume, gives you the tools to make your own games without needing the skills of a coding whizz kid.

In terms of specs, it shouldn’t come as a shock that the Ink Console doesn’t exactly match up to the likes of the Asus ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go from our Steam Deck alternatives guide. Still, it has a lovely big 7.5-inch display, an SD card slot for games and additional storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. That last bit is actually quite impressive, as that’s a significantly bigger battery cell than the iPhone 16, so we’re hopeful the device is good for a solid few hours of visual novel gaming.

Unfortunately, as the Ink Console’s crowdfunding campaign isn’t underway just yet, so we don’t know how much the device will cost or when it might launch. Fortunately, you can opt-in for official updates on the device’s Crowd Supply page by subscribing with your email address. The page also offers more details on the specs and inspiration behind the handheld, including tributes to legendary visual novel games such as Don Quixote and The Hobbit for the Sinclair ZX Spectrum.

If you don't want to sign up for updates, there's also the option to keep up with the Ink Console on X, Bluesky, and Instagram.