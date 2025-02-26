While it’s not a tried-and-true horror experience, Inscryption is nothing short of frightening. The gloomy atmosphere, mind-bending meta-narrative, and above all, the solid gameplay make it a standout experience in a crowded market of roguelike card games. Even if Balatro has recently taken the world by storm, Inscryption isn’t one to miss out on – and you can now get it at its cheapest price ever for Steam Deck.

Just one look at Inscryption and you’ll pick up on its horror game vibes, and while there is an argument to be made that this is the most appropriate label for it, I’d say it’s more spooky than downright scary. However, like many of the best card games, Inscryption lives by its solid gameplay loop, as you build decks and play a game that is seemingly shifting all the time.

Inscryption’s story unravels as you progress through the single-player game’s three acts, with your first introduction being a shadowy figure that teaches you the basics of the game. Over the three acts, you’ll find yourself fighting a game that is seemingly aware of itself, as it twists and changes the further you progress. I don’t want to spoil it, but if you find and enjoy the idea of a game being alive – you’re in for a treat. Think creepypasta-style, but much, much better.

However, much like Balatro, the beauty is within the gameplay. As this psychological thriller slowly grows in complexity, so too does the game, as you gain new cards with interesting mechanics. You’ll find yourself always improving your deck and filling in gaps where you may be struggling against certain enemies in the game.

Like many of the best Steam Deck games, Inscryption works well on the go or if you’re having a restful gaming session on your couch or bed, with the simple gameplay immersing you in its strange card game. I can’t think of a better game to play on your handheld console of choice, and if you’re keen to dive into this atmospheric card game, you can grab Inscryption for just $7.99 / £6.71 on Humble Bundle, the cheapest price it’s ever been.

Once you finally dive into this extraordinary indie game, I recommend checking out the best Inscryption cards so you can face the bosses with ease. Even if you don’t own Valve’s portable PC, the best Steam Deck alternatives can run this game with ease, so don’t worry about missing out if you’re using an ASUS ROG Ally or a Lenovo Legion Go, for example.