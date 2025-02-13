Look out, AMD, another PC giant is getting ready to power your handheld gaming

If you’ve been keeping up with the wave of handheld gaming PCs hitting the market following the success of the Steam Deck, you will know that most of these portable wonders utilize AMD GPU technology. While Valve’s console is the most notable example, both Lenovo and Asus have also used AMD processors in their handhelds, with the computing juggernaut leading the line in the growing market. Well, it looks like it might finally have some real competition, with Intel officially committing to stepping up its game in the portable PC battle.

In an interview with Laptop Mag, Intel’s VP and General Manager, Client AI and Technical Marketing, Robert Hallock, told the publication, “Intel is beefing up its staff to support gaming ISVs who want to do handhelds.” In normal language, ISVs are Independent Software Vendors, so that means companies Asus and Lenovo.

Admittedly, it’s not like there aren’t any Intel-powered Steam Deck alternatives on the market; there are the likes of the OneXPlayer X1 and the new MSI Claw 8 AI+, which left quite the impression when we tried it out at IFA 2024 last year. However, Hallock’s words seem to point to Intel leveling up its approach to the handheld market and, in particular, developers in the handheld space.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hallock suggests that Intel is also planning on making it easier for game developers to test titles on consoles utilizing the brand’s processor technology by “arming them with more handhelds as prototype devices. Getting them dev kits leading into Panther Lake.” We can’t say for sure, but this approach makes it seem like it’s less likely for future Intel-powered handhelds to disappoint on arrival, much like the original MSI Claw did around this time last year. The less said about that, the better.

In terms of what this means for the handheld gaming PC market, it can only be a good thing that another massive brand is taking the form factor more seriously, as competition often leads to innovation. With Intel stepping up its game, AMD can’t afford to rest on its laurels as the two brands compete for the attention of the big-name manufacturers. Sure, the Steam Deck OLED, Asus ROG Ally X, and Lenovo Legion Go all rely on AMD for now, but given the early reviews we’ve seen highlighting the stellar performance power of the MSI Claw AI+ and its Intel Lunar Lake processor, who knows what the future holds?

With all this in mind, we'll be keeping an eye out to see if any new portable PCs using Intel tech pop up over the next few months, and if so, whether they're worthy of our guide to the best handheld consoles.