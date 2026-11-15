Into The Hive codes November 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Into The Hive codes for free premium crates to power up your weapons.

Into The Hive codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT armor standing in a backlit room
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Use our Into The Hive codes to grab some premium crates without the premium price, and roll for rare power-ups for your weapons. Whether you're playing Assault, Medic, Engineer, or Scout, everyone needs top-tier equipment to fend off the horde of insects.

We look for new Into The Hive codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you're running low on cash for crates.

Here are all the new Into The Hive codes:

  • THANKYOU - two premium crates (new!)
  • HIVECRATES - two premium crates

For all the latest freebies in your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Into The Hive codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Into The Hive codes?

Redeeming Into The Hive codes is simple. All you need to do is:

  • Open Into The Hive on Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll all the way to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more cash in Into The Hive?

You can grab $2.5k extra cash for free simply by joining the To The Earth's Core Roblox group and confirming this in-game. It's much quicker than grinding out all of your weekly quests, and you can use the cash to buy some crates.

Into The Hive codes: A Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Into The Hive Discord server?

Yes, there is an Into The Hive Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements, game updates, and sneak peeks.

How do I get more Into The Hive codes?

The easiest way to get more Into The Hive codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We find and verify codes for you, so you can focus on getting back in there and taking down the bugs before they can do what they did to Rusty to anyone else. You can also check the codes channel in the game's official Discord server.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Into The Hive codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.