Into The Hive codes November 2026

Use our Into The Hive codes to grab some premium crates without the premium price, and roll for rare power-ups for your weapons. Whether you're playing Assault, Medic, Engineer, or Scout, everyone needs top-tier equipment to fend off the horde of insects.

We look for new Into The Hive codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you're running low on cash for crates.

Here are all the new Into The Hive codes:

THANKYOU - two premium crates (new!)

- two premium crates (new!) HIVECRATES - two premium crates

For all the latest freebies in your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Into The Hive codes?

Redeeming Into The Hive codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Into The Hive on Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll all the way to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more cash in Into The Hive?

You can grab $2.5k extra cash for free simply by joining the To The Earth's Core Roblox group and confirming this in-game. It's much quicker than grinding out all of your weekly quests, and you can use the cash to buy some crates.

Is there an Into The Hive Discord server?

Yes, there is an Into The Hive Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements, game updates, and sneak peeks.

How do I get more Into The Hive codes?

The easiest way to get more Into The Hive codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We find and verify codes for you, so you can focus on getting back in there and taking down the bugs before they can do what they did to Rusty to anyone else. You can also check the codes channel in the game's official Discord server.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Into The Hive codes.