Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes May 2026

We all know you're good enough to do it, but to seal the deal on saving the world, we've got all the Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes you could possibly want or need to aid you in your quest. You'll be joined by fan-favorites from the show, as well as a handful of more morally gray heroes in Ubisoft's idle mobile game - so it's time to get going.

Codes are ripe for the taking, and they'll offer you free gems, DNA sequencers, equipment tickets, hero dossiers, and lots and lots of superheroes to help you out as you embark on the journey to defeat evil. You can't do this alone.

Here are all the new Invincible GTG codes:

SAMTV4 - Doc Seismic and General Kregg

SHUTV4 - Capevincible and Conquest

JOTTV4 - four equipment tickets

BANTV4 - eight hero dossiers

LEXTV4 - 200 molecular enhancements and 20 special molecular enhancements

INVTV4 - 600 GDA gems

PDCAST - 600 GDA gems

HEHTV4 - 1.5k DNA sequencers

TUTTV4 - 600 GDA gems

KABTV4 - eight hero dossiers

KIGTV4 - a hero dossier for all heroes and three hero dossiers

FRATV4 - four equipment tickets

MOSTV4 - 1.5k DNA sequencers

SUBTV4 - 1.5k DNA sequencers

IGTTV4 - 200 molecular enhancements and 20 special molecular enhancements

THKMRK - Omni-Man

CONQST - Conquest

AALIEN - 250 GDA gems and Allen the Alien

ANISS4 - Anissa

LUCAN4 - Lucan

THULA4 - Thula

NOLAN4 - Nolan

How do I redeem my Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes?

Redeeming Invincible: GTG codes is a little bit more complicated than you might first expect, but luckily, we're here to walk you through the process.

Launch Invincible: GTG on your phone

Click the button with your level on it and press 'generate'

Copy the generated code and input it on this website where it says 'validation code'

Enter as many codes from the list into the 'reward code' section as you need to for the next 15 minutes and hit redeem each time - if you take longer than this, repeat the previous steps above

Force close the app and re-open it to discover your rewards!

How do I get more Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes?

It's not super easy to tell when more codes will come, as the developer of the game doesn't have a specific drop schedule. However, it's likely that codes will come out when the gamer gets an update or when there's a holiday in real life, so you can have a hunt around at these times. If you don't want to bother doing that, though, there's an easier answer: just let us handle it! We check for codes very regularly and will make sure we remove any expired codes too, so you're not wasting time you could be spending saving the damn world!

Expired codes:

FILES3

TROPHY

HQGIFT

HQFALL

TOTEMS

YEAR26

SPOOKY

S3HERO

PATCH9

SHVDYT

PATCH8

INVPOD

PATCH6

PATCH3

NOLIEN

FRANCS

SEANCE

PATCH2

PATCH0

POTENT

GEMS01

BANTV4

BBEAST

STKRYT

OMNI24

OMNIKD

AUTUMN

XMAS24

IGTG24

RYANS3

WYATT3

ALERT1

CHARTS

NOTES4

BILLS3

AALIEN

FRIDAY

CLOVER

ADELYT

OMNIIG

ITSTJ3

That's all for Invincible: GTG codes for now, but come back soon for all the latest.