Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes May 2026

We all know you're good enough to do it, but to seal the deal on saving the world, we've got all the Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes you could possibly want or need to aid you in your quest. You'll be joined by fan-favorites from the show, as well as a handful of more morally gray heroes in Ubisoft's idle mobile game - so it's time to get going.
Codes are ripe for the taking, and they'll offer you free gems, DNA sequencers, equipment tickets, hero dossiers, and lots and lots of superheroes to help you out as you embark on the journey to defeat evil. You can't do this alone.
Here are all the new Invincible GTG codes:
- SAMTV4 - Doc Seismic and General Kregg
- SHUTV4 - Capevincible and Conquest
- JOTTV4 - four equipment tickets
- BANTV4 - eight hero dossiers
- LEXTV4 - 200 molecular enhancements and 20 special molecular enhancements
- INVTV4 - 600 GDA gems
- PDCAST - 600 GDA gems
- HEHTV4 - 1.5k DNA sequencers
- TUTTV4 - 600 GDA gems
- KABTV4 - eight hero dossiers
- KIGTV4 - a hero dossier for all heroes and three hero dossiers
- FRATV4 - four equipment tickets
- MOSTV4 - 1.5k DNA sequencers
- SUBTV4 - 1.5k DNA sequencers
- IGTTV4 - 200 molecular enhancements and 20 special molecular enhancements
- THKMRK - Omni-Man
- CONQST - Conquest
- AALIEN - 250 GDA gems and Allen the Alien
- ANISS4 - Anissa
- LUCAN4 - Lucan
- THULA4 - Thula
- NOLAN4 - Nolan
How do I redeem my Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes?
Redeeming Invincible: GTG codes is a little bit more complicated than you might first expect, but luckily, we're here to walk you through the process.
- Launch Invincible: GTG on your phone
- Click the button with your level on it and press 'generate'
- Copy the generated code and input it on this website where it says 'validation code'
- Enter as many codes from the list into the 'reward code' section as you need to for the next 15 minutes and hit redeem each time - if you take longer than this, repeat the previous steps above
- Force close the app and re-open it to discover your rewards!
How do I get more Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes?
It's not super easy to tell when more codes will come, as the developer of the game doesn't have a specific drop schedule. However, it's likely that codes will come out when the gamer gets an update or when there's a holiday in real life, so you can have a hunt around at these times. If you don't want to bother doing that, though, there's an easier answer: just let us handle it! We check for codes very regularly and will make sure we remove any expired codes too, so you're not wasting time you could be spending saving the damn world!
Expired codes:
- FILES3
- TROPHY
- HQGIFT
- HQFALL
- TOTEMS
- YEAR26
- SPOOKY
- S3HERO
- PATCH9
- SHVDYT
- PATCH8
- INVPOD
- PATCH6
- PATCH3
- NOLIEN
- FRANCS
- SEANCE
- PATCH2
- PATCH0
- POTENT
- GEMS01
- BANTV4
- BBEAST
- STKRYT
- OMNI24
- OMNIKD
- AUTUMN
- XMAS24
- IGTG24
- RYANS3
- WYATT3
- ALERT1
- CHARTS
- NOTES4
- BILLS3
- AALIEN
- FRIDAY
- CLOVER
- ADELYT
- OMNIIG
- ITSTJ3
That's all for Invincible: GTG codes for now, but come back soon for all the latest.