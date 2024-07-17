Following the big reveal of Apple Intelligence and a host of other new features coming to Apple’s smartphone operating system at WWDC 2024 last month, the iOS 18 public beta is finally available for iPhone. While this version doesn’t include any of the AI goodness we’re getting with the full release a few months down the line, there are still a few new tricks to check out, if you’re so inclined.

So, onto the big question, what’s new to iOS 18? There’s Math Notes, a helpful tool that allows you to write down equations with your iPhone solving them in your own handwriting, iMessage scheduling, new personalization and customization options for your home screen and Control Center, and, after a long wait, RCS messaging. Yes, we know these aren’t exactly riveting additions, but it seems like Apple is holding out on the more dynamic Apple Intelligence features until the full release of iOS 18, presumably around the same time as the upcoming iPhone 16 launch.

Of course, there are a couple of caveats before you go ahead and download the iOS 18 public beta. First of all, we don’t recommend doing this on your main phone, just as early iOS versions are infamously buggy, and it’s not worth sacrificing the clear day-to-day experience of iOS 17 to try out a couple of new features. Secondly, if you don’t care about the first point and you’re committed to trying out the new beta, you need to use an iPhone XS model or something newer. If you’re an SE owner, you need either the second or third generation of Apple’s mid-ranger.

If you still want to try out the iOS 18 public beta for yourself, we’ve put together a set of simple instructions on how to do just that below:

Go to the Apple Beta Software Program site Select the ‘sign up’ option and sign in with your Apple ID Read the agreement and select ‘agree’ On the next page, if you’re new to the beta program, select the option to ‘enroll your iOS device’ Archive a backup of your phone, if necessary Scroll down to the open to ‘open beta updates’ Select the ‘iOS 18 public beta option’ Wait for the beta to download

There you have it, all you need to know about the arrival of the iOS 18 beta for iPhone.