Apple could shake up iPhone gaming with small but ace iOS 19 change

Apple’s upcoming iOS 19 update may upgrade iPhone users with vital Stage Manager-style tweaks, making gaming on mobile even better.

The anticipation for iOS 19 is high, as Apple prepares to usher in the next wave of exciting changes in the forthcoming iPhone update. However, there’s one crucial tweak that I’m personally excited about: a refined external display experience. Utilizing some extra screen space is an underrated feature for the iPhone, and new rumors suggest Apple is buffing this element massively.

According to prominent Apple leaker Majin Bu, iOS 19 will introduce a new external display feature for USB-C iPhones, making it easier to extend your display than ever before. Typically, connecting one of the best iPhones or iPads to a display duplicates the screen, but Bu’s report purports Apple is opting for a desktop-style approach. With that in mind, they allege that Apple is leaning on a Stage Manager-influenced user interface for this tweak.

While it isn’t a full-on desktop mode akin to some of the best Samsung phones, this sounds like a major step in the right direction. Stage Manager remains one of the most incredible tools in Apple’s arsenal and has stayed active on my Mac Mini ever since its introduction. The feature organizes your tabs into compact and easily accessible tabs, with seamless transitions between them to truly optimize your workflow.

Open apps are visible to the left of the screen, with a small preview of what you were working on, too. This change may come with some limitations, though. Increasing the number of apps visible on screen and utilizing more real estate on screen could result in some resolution limitations. Nevertheless, the thought of a Stage Manager-style user interface in iOS 19 is a tantalizing one.

If this feature appears in iOS 19, I’m wondering whether Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone is part of the plan. With a bigger display to play with, it’d certainly bolster the appeal of Apple’s foray into this design. It might be enough to stand with the best foldable phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Honor Magic V3, if Apple sticks the landing.

