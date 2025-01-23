New iPad 11 leak suggests the Apple tablet could lack performance power

We’re building up to the rumored release of the new iPad 11, but a fresh leak suggests that the next Apple tablet might lack the performance firepower we were anticipating. While earlier reports suggested the 11th generation iPad could use the same A17 Pro chip as the powerhouse iPhone 15 Pro Max, another source is now pointing to the A16 Bionic, which could disappoint both iPad gamers and those looking to try out Apple’s AI features.

This latest rumor is courtesy of an anonymous source, first reported by MacRumors. While the A16 Bionic is by no means a bad chip, powering the best value iPhone 14 Pro Max pick from our guide to the best gaming iPhones, it’s not quite as mind-bogglingly powerful as the more recent A17 Pro. Honestly, I still think the latter is the more likely chip for the iPad 11, as ever-reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman first suggested it, but according to MacRumors, the anonymous source has proven just as reliable in the past.

While we’re more concerned about how well the iPad 11 runs the best iPad games, which would be much improved if Apple opts for the A17 Pro, the new tablet’s processor also determines whether it can run the latest Apple Intelligence AI features. The A17 Pro chip is capable of utilizing Apple Intelligence, while the A16 Bionic is not. Again, this is another reason I’m not sure about the legitimacy of this latest leak, as it seems counterintuitive for Apple to launch an iPad without AI capabilities while so much of the brand’s current marketing is leaning into the possibilities of Apple Intelligence.

While it’s still up in the air what chip we expect the iPad 11 to use, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out, with all signs pointing to a March or April launch. Alongside the iPad 11, we’re also expecting Apple to introduce us to the new iPhone SE 4, the fourth-generation mid-range model, which rumor has it packs the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16. If that is the case, you can expect top-tier gaming performance from the more affordable iPhone, which is great news for fans of Apple Arcade games such as Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Vampire Survivors.

For now, we’ll have to live in the hope that this latest leak has missed the mark and that the iPad 11 uses the A17 Pro chip after all. If you can’t wait around to find out before picking up a new tablet, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best iPads while you’re here, with plenty of fantastic options you can pick up right away.