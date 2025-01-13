Apple’s iPad 11 could get a gaming performance boost thanks to this upgrade

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Apple, with the tech giant reportedly releasing several new devices, including the iPad 11. According to the latest rumor, we can expect the iPad 11 to utilize Apple’s own A17 Pro chipset, which promises not just Apple Intelligence AI capabilities, but also a boost to gaming performance.

For those who don’t know, the iPad 11’s A17 Pro chipset is the same processor as the one inside the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which still tops our guide to the best gaming iPhones over a year after first launching. These new details are courtesy of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the most trusted Apple reporters in the industry. While it’s always worth taking reports like this with a pinch of salt until we get direct confirmation from Apple, few industry sources are as reliable as Gurman.

Given that the last iPad launched in 2022 with a now relatively outdated A14 processor, the iPad 11 and its A17 Pro processor should offer noticeable improvements to how the device deals with demanding titles, enabling you to pump up the settings in games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Still, the chipset isn’t the only big upgrade for the new iPad 11, with Gurman also reporting that Apple is doubling the RAM inside the tablet from 4GB to 8GB, which should make load times in all the best iPad games even quicker.

In terms of when we can expect the iPad 11’s arrival, multiple reports have previously pointed to March 2025. We’re also expecting the launch of the iPhone SE 4, or iPhone 16E, around the same time, at the relatively affordable price of $429, giving prospective iPhone users a chance to check out the new Apple Intelligence features and the massive library of Apple Arcade games without spending upwards of $800 on a base model iPhone 16. Once that’s out of the way, it’ll be all eyes on September and the iPhone 17 series.

With the suggested March launch just a couple of months away, we’re keeping an eye out for any more leaks or official updates from Apple surrounding the iPad 11 from here on in. Still, if you can’t wait for some new tech, we’ve got guides to the best gaming tablets and the best gaming phones to check out while you’re here, including options to suit all needs and budgets.