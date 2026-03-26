Apple's next iPad might look the same, but a new listing suggests it could get a 30% gaming performance boost

All signs point towards Apple gearing up for the release of its 12th-generation iPad, with a new leak detailing what we can expect from the tablet. In terms of the design, the upcoming iPad looks very similar to the last, with its 11-inch display and chunky bezels, but it's what apparently lies under the hood that has our attention. Simply put, if you're looking for an iPad for gaming, you might want to wait for this one.

According to a screen protector listing on ESR Tech, via GSMArena, the upcoming iPad packs an A18 chip. The A18 is a big leap from the last iPad's A16 processor, offering a single-core performance boost of upwards of 30%. In simple terms, Apple is taking an already capable device and making it even more powerful, which is good news for fans of the best iPad games.

Previous rumors have suggested that the 12th-generation iPad will also launch with 8GB of RAM, up from the last version's 6GB. This improvement is more than likely a means to equip the new tablet with Apple Intelligence capabilities, but it should also benefit gamers, as more RAM often means better performance.

Unfortunately, we still don't have any information on when Apple might launch its next iPad or how much it might cost. We've already seen plenty of tech brands boost the price of their products on the back of the ongoing crisis surrounding the price and availability of RAM, but thus far, Apple seems to have managed to keep prices stable. With that in mind, we'll be keeping an eye out for any announcement videos, as, unlike a new iPhone flagship launch, we're not expecting a big event to reveal the next iPad.

Finally, it's worth noting that while the ESR Tech listing looks pretty official, it has since disappeared, so it's best to take the details with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation from Apple. That said, the information does line up with previous reports and supposed leaks, so it's likely that we could have a new entry in our guide to the best iPads for gaming before too long.