Apple’s next iPad Air could get a major performance boost thanks to MacBook tech

A new iPad Air is coming this year, and according to the latest rumors, it could be significantly more powerful than last year’s model. A reliable source has suggested that the 2025 version of the iPad Air is packing an Apple M3 chip, the same one that powers the stellar gaming performance of some of the brand’s MacBook Air laptops.

An iPad Air with an M3 chip would be a serious contender for our list of the best gaming tablets right out of the gate. According to benchmark testing, Apple’s M3 provides a 15% improvement in GPU performance compared to last year’s M2 model, which, in simple terms, equates to a better gaming experience. That’s especially true if you’re looking to play some of the AAA games that have arrived on the App Store in the last couple of years, such as Death Stranding and Resident Evil 7.

This new information is courtesy of prolific leaker Evan Blass, who has revealed details surrounding new Apple tech going all the back to the iPhone 12 series. The only other specs we can take from Blass’ report is that we can expect 11 and 13-inch versions of the 2025 iPad Air, matching the sizes of last year’s models. It could be that the change of chip is the only real change for this year’s refresh, but if it boosts performance in all the best iPad games, we’ll take it.

While it’s always worth taking leaks and rumors like this with a pinch of salt, we should find out more about the iPad Air within a couple of months. Multiple reports have pointed to a March or April launch for the next-generation iPad Air, with the tablet potentially arriving alongside a souped-up iPad base model and the iPhone SE 4. Of course, we won’t know for sure until Apple makes an official announcement, so be sure to keep an eye on the tech giant’s social media if you’re thinking about picking up a souped-up iPad Air to play all your favorite Apple Arcade games.

